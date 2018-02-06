  1. News & City Life

Your Best Shot

Reader’s Lens: February 2018

Each month we choose a photo to from Seattle’s Instagram community to highlight in our print issue and online. (Tag #seattlemet in your posts for a chance to be featured!)

2/6/2018 at 1:30pm Published in the February 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Img 4345 xe3dse
Jacquelyn K. Portolese, via Instagram @jakfruit

“The road to the Franklin Falls trailhead from Snoqualmie’s summit may close to through traffic during winter, but it makes for a scenic walk. I made this trek on a gorgeous day following a snowstorm. I love shooting in the Pacific Northwest—there is such a wide variety of breathtaking scenes like this one just outside our city.”

