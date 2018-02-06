Your Best Shot
Reader’s Lens: February 2018
Each month we choose a photo to from Seattle’s Instagram community to highlight in our print issue and online. (Tag #seattlemet in your posts for a chance to be featured!)
Jacquelyn K. Portolese, via Instagram @jakfruit
“The road to the Franklin Falls trailhead from Snoqualmie’s summit may close to through traffic during winter, but it makes for a scenic walk. I made this trek on a gorgeous day following a snowstorm. I love shooting in the Pacific Northwest—there is such a wide variety of breathtaking scenes like this one just outside our city.”