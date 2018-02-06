Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Ciara, and the Seattle Symphony Team Up for a Benefit Concert Hosted by Russell Wilson

Today Seattle Symphony announced the "Youth. Equity. Access" concert on Thursday, May 10. This one-night-only event will feature individual and collaborative performances from Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Ciara, and the Seattle Symphony led by Seattle Symphony Associate Conductor Pablo Rus Broseta. The evening will be hosted by Russell Wilson, because obviously.

All proceeds from this Seattle all-star performance will go to programs supporting social equity for youth and improved access to the arts, namely the Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Equity Fund, Ciara and Russell Wilson's Why Not You Foundation, and the Seattle Symphony's education programs.

Youth participants from some of the aforementioned programs will join these extremely famous performers, including aspiring artists in Macklemore and Ryan Lewis's hip-hop workshop, and grade school orchestra musicians in Seattle Symphony's Link Up program.

Tickets go on sale through the Seattle Symphony website Friday, Feb 9 at 10am.

Youth. Equity. Access

Thu, May 10, Benaroya Hall, $75 and up