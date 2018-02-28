  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 28–March 6

The week in which: Full Tilt goes full launch party, sake pairs up with dark chocolate, and Girl Scout Cookies inspire cocktails and sweets.

By Diane Stephani 2/28/2018 at 9:00am

Chocolate and sake pairing z1nnua

Image: Courtesy of Indi Chocolate

Wed, Feb 28
Full Tilt Ice Cream Social  
It's never too cold for ice cream, and Full Tilt is spooning out an exclusive flavor at the launch of its brand new Capitol Hill location. Chill out with a scoop or two of your favorite flavors and toppings, and warm back up with a round of pinball and a beer from 6–9pm.  

Thu, Mar 1
Cookies and Cocktails at Seattle Design Center 
The Girl Scouts of Western Washington are hosting a Cookies and Cocktails event, where local chefs and bartenders have come together to create cookie-inspired treats. Take your pick of Thin Mint cupcakes, coconut bourbon caramel milkshakes with Samoas, a s'mores cocktail with vanilla bean dry soda, and Thin Mint–braised short ribs with cacao nibs and fresh mint. Dance to a live DJ and pose for your Snapchat story next to life-sized sculptures made from Girl Scout Cookie boxes. Tickets are $50 and the party's from 6–10pm.

Sat, Mar 3
Chocolate and Sake at Indi Chocolate 
Indi Chocolate is introducing Andrew Neyens, owner of Tahoma Fuji Sake Brewing Company, and Yuko Saika, certified in sake tasting. The pair will talk about sake culture and introduce sake combinations, including its increasingly popular Japanese pairing with dark chocolate, and guests will go on a guided tour of Indi Chocolate factory. Tickets are $36 and the event starts at 3pm.    

Sun, Mar 4
Tavolata Seafood Feast 
The Belltown location is hosting a seafood feast put together by chef Joel DeBilzan, with everything from oysters and spot prawns to King salmon and Dungeness crab.  Go for the lobster risotto with lemon and parmesan, conchiglie nero with grilled squid, and octopus carpaccio...stay for the lemon meringue tart. Tickets are $60 and dinner starts at 6.

Mon, Mar 5
Oyster Madness at Pearl 
Pearl kicks off a month-long oyster celebration with a special menu, showcasing multiple ways to prepare (and eat) oysters, from raw or baked, to fried or grilled. The first week's menu includes parmesan baked oysters, seafood gumbo, an oyster po'boy sandwich, and baked oysters DuPont.  

 

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.

Filed under
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner, Weekly Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Pearl Bar and Dining

$$$ Continental 700 Bellevue Way NE

That whoosh sound you just heard was a thousand Eastside singles swooning a little. Pearl opened off the garage at Lincoln Center in the heart of downtown Be...

Editor’s Pick

Tavolàta

$$$ Italian Multiple Locations

Ethan Stowell's eldest restaurant is also his most overtly Italian, a house of fresh housemade pastas, tossed simply with elegant enhancements like veal brai...

Editor’s Pick

Full Tilt Ice Cream

$ Dessert Multiple Locations

When Full Tilt husband-wife team Justin Cline and Ann Magyar saw a survey of White Center residents indicating they'd like to see an ice cream parlor open ne...

Related Content

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 7–13

02/07/2018 By Diane Stephani

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 21–27

02/21/2018 By Diane Stephani

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 31–February 6

01/31/2018 By Diane Stephani

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 17–23

01/17/2018 By Diane Stephani

Eat & Drink

Coming Soon

Hola, Super Bueno: Ethan and Angela Stowell Bring Mexican Food to Stone Way

2:10pm By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 28–March 6

9:00am By Diane Stephani

Right on 'cue

Seattle Barbecue: Actually Kind of a Thing

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

02/27/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Picks

The Best Restaurants On Capitol Hill Right Now

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

Strings Attached

Inside the World of Competitive Yo-Yo

8:15am By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: February 26–March 2

02/27/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Hidden Seattle

These Shops and Restaurants Are Out of Sight—Literally

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

SHade Index

Rejected Characters from the Grey’s Anatomy Spin-Off

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Dark Horse Dancer

After Years Orbiting the Spotlight, Choreographer Kim Lusk Prepares for Her First Full-Length Show

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Major League Malaise

The Mariners Have the Longest Playoff Drought Across All Professional Sports in the U.S.

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Morning Roundup

Public Records, Seattle's Statute of Limitations on Harassment, Gun Regulations

6:30am By Hayat Norimine

Olympia Dispatch

Journalists Bring the Fight for Public Records to Inslee

02/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

COVERT CULTURE

Hidden Seattle

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Elements of Style

Meet Femail, a Fashion Operation Powered by the Postal Service

02/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

Hidden Seattle

The Case of Capitol Hill's Mystery Soda Machine

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams and Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Elements of Style

Meet Femail, a Fashion Operation Powered by the Postal Service

02/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

You Lucky Dog

Nordstrom's Year of the Dog Pop-In Has Arrived

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Wear What When

3 February Style Events That Should Be on Your Radar

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: February 19–25

02/19/2018 By Rosin Saez

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

02/27/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Literary Libations

5 Bars Perfect for Reading

02/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

02/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Downtown Happy Hours You Can Actually Make It To

02/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

News You Can Booze

New Bar Black Cat Slinks into Belltown

02/05/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Home & Real Estate

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe