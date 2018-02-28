Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 28–March 6

Wed, Feb 28

Full Tilt Ice Cream Social

It's never too cold for ice cream, and Full Tilt is spooning out an exclusive flavor at the launch of its brand new Capitol Hill location. Chill out with a scoop or two of your favorite flavors and toppings, and warm back up with a round of pinball and a beer from 6–9pm.

Thu, Mar 1

Cookies and Cocktails at Seattle Design Center

The Girl Scouts of Western Washington are hosting a Cookies and Cocktails event, where local chefs and bartenders have come together to create cookie-inspired treats. Take your pick of Thin Mint cupcakes, coconut bourbon caramel milkshakes with Samoas, a s'mores cocktail with vanilla bean dry soda, and Thin Mint–braised short ribs with cacao nibs and fresh mint. Dance to a live DJ and pose for your Snapchat story next to life-sized sculptures made from Girl Scout Cookie boxes. Tickets are $50 and the party's from 6–10pm.

Sat, Mar 3

Chocolate and Sake at Indi Chocolate

Indi Chocolate is introducing Andrew Neyens, owner of Tahoma Fuji Sake Brewing Company, and Yuko Saika, certified in sake tasting. The pair will talk about sake culture and introduce sake combinations, including its increasingly popular Japanese pairing with dark chocolate, and guests will go on a guided tour of Indi Chocolate factory. Tickets are $36 and the event starts at 3pm.

Sun, Mar 4

Tavolata Seafood Feast

The Belltown location is hosting a seafood feast put together by chef Joel DeBilzan, with everything from oysters and spot prawns to King salmon and Dungeness crab. Go for the lobster risotto with lemon and parmesan, conchiglie nero with grilled squid, and octopus carpaccio...stay for the lemon meringue tart. Tickets are $60 and dinner starts at 6.

Mon, Mar 5

Oyster Madness at Pearl

Pearl kicks off a month-long oyster celebration with a special menu, showcasing multiple ways to prepare (and eat) oysters, from raw or baked, to fried or grilled. The first week's menu includes parmesan baked oysters, seafood gumbo, an oyster po'boy sandwich, and baked oysters DuPont.

