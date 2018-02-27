  1. Arts & Culture
Things to Do After Work: February 26–March 2

Enjoy a bit of opera with your Shakespeare, visit the Grand Canyon at Benaroya Hall, and celebrate Girl Scout Cookie season with Samoa and Thin Mint–inspired food and cocktails.

By Kaelan Hicks 2/27/2018 at 10:30am

2018 beatricebenedict jl 133 xl adjs2n

Shakespeare gets the opera treatment with Beatrice and Benedict.

Image: Jacob Lucas

Tue, Feb 27
Robin Oliveira
The New York Times best-selling author of My Name is Mary Sutter and I Always Loved You visits Elliott Bay Book Company to share her third book, Winter Sisters. This work of historical fiction tells the story of two girls disappearing into a snowstorm without a trace. Qualified in critical care and bone marrow transplant, Oliveira uses her past memories as a former registered nurse to influence the creative stories she creates. Elliott Bay Book CompanyFree

Thru Feb 27
National Geographic Live: Between River and Rim
From the 18-mile wide and over 270 miles long, writer Kevin Fedarko and photographer/filmmaker Pete McBride embarked on quite the journey into the iconic American landmark. After one of their toughest adventures, the two share striking photography, videos, and exciting behind the scenes stories that could maybe even coax certain audience members into facing their fear of heights. Benaroya Hall$34–$48

Wed, Feb 28
Beatrice and Benedict
Hector Berlioz combines opera with Shakespeare in this unique, entertaining version of Much Ado About Nothing. This classic interpretation focuses on the laughable love story between its titular characters. Beatrice, who hates Benedict at first, becomes curious when she hears word that Benedict actually loves him. Expect a comedic and compelling story of how love overcomes hate. McCaw Hall, $25–$308

Thu, Mar 1
Cookies and Cocktails
"Get your girl scout cookies!" is a call that often leads to the day's toughest decision between Samoas and Thin Mints. Well now, you can have it all. At Cookies and Cocktails, the Girl Scouts of Western Washington host this 21-and-over event in which local chefs, bakers, and bartenders create cookie-inspired dishes to commemorate 90 years of Girl Scout Camp. Seattle Design Center$50

Fri, Mar 2
First Friday Lecture
This week Catharina Manchanda, curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at Seattle Art Museum, discusses Figuring History, the new exhibition featuring works of Robert Colescott, Kerry James Marshall, Mickalene Thomas. The three artists recast history through a different lens, elevating the perspective of Black culture in the United States. Seattle Art MuseumFree

