Shakespeare gets the opera treatment with Beatrice and Benedict. Image: Jacob Lucas

Tue, Feb 27

Robin Oliveira

The New York Times best-selling author of My Name is Mary Sutter and I Always Loved You visits Elliott Bay Book Company to share her third book, Winter Sisters. This work of historical fiction tells the story of two girls disappearing into a snowstorm without a trace. Qualified in critical care and bone marrow transplant, Oliveira uses her past memories as a former registered nurse to influence the creative stories she creates. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free

Thru Feb 27

National Geographic Live: Between River and Rim

From the 18-mile wide and over 270 miles long, writer Kevin Fedarko and photographer/filmmaker Pete McBride embarked on quite the journey into the iconic American landmark. After one of their toughest adventures, the two share striking photography, videos, and exciting behind the scenes stories that could maybe even coax certain audience members into facing their fear of heights. Benaroya Hall, $34–$48

Wed, Feb 28

Beatrice and Benedict

Hector Berlioz combines opera with Shakespeare in this unique, entertaining version of Much Ado About Nothing. This classic interpretation focuses on the laughable love story between its titular characters. Beatrice, who hates Benedict at first, becomes curious when she hears word that Benedict actually loves him. Expect a comedic and compelling story of how love overcomes hate. McCaw Hall, $25–$308

Thu, Mar 1

Cookies and Cocktails

"Get your girl scout cookies!" is a call that often leads to the day's toughest decision between Samoas and Thin Mints. Well now, you can have it all. At Cookies and Cocktails, the Girl Scouts of Western Washington host this 21-and-over event in which local chefs, bakers, and bartenders create cookie-inspired dishes to commemorate 90 years of Girl Scout Camp. Seattle Design Center, $50

Fri, Mar 2

First Friday Lecture

This week Catharina Manchanda, curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at Seattle Art Museum, discusses Figuring History, the new exhibition featuring works of Robert Colescott, Kerry James Marshall, Mickalene Thomas. The three artists recast history through a different lens, elevating the perspective of Black culture in the United States. Seattle Art Museum, Free