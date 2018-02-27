  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Sports

Major League Malaise

The Mariners Have the Longest Playoff Drought Across All Professional Sports in the U.S.

Seattle fans should own it with pride.

By Darren Davis 2/27/2018 at 8:00am Published in the March 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Rtrlfive182716 d3wlsr

Mariners fandom: It'll break your heart from the start.

Image: Robert Sorbo / Reuters

In December 2017, the Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins and punched a ticket to their first NFL postseason in 18 years. On the opposite corner of the country, a pall began to form over Safeco Field. See, when Buffalo made the playoffs, the Seattle Mariners took over the longest postseason drought in American sports. We’re now, officially, the country’s biggest losers.

Sixteen seasons—since 2001—without a whiff of a championship, much less the short thrill of sneaking into the postseason for a single wild card game. Put it this way: Two weeks after the M’s lost the American League Championship Series to the Yankees, the first Harry Potter movie debuted in theaters. That’s right. Postseason Mariners are pre–Daniel Radcliffe. 

Local sports writers and fans blame the dismal stretch on the Mariners’ inability to attract top free-agent talent and a consistent failure to develop promising players into franchise stars. Either way, by August every year, we return to the basement of the American League West and stay there. The Seattle version of Moneyball would end 20 minutes in, with the team still in last place and Brad Pitt stuck on Interstate 5. 

This season looks to be more of the same. After general manager Jerry Dipoto traded away a key prospect this off-season to free up room for highly touted Japanese pitcher Shohei Ohtani, we all watched as the young star signed with…the Angels. Our division rival.

These days, fans resign to a “There’s always next season” mentality before the season even starts. Rather than dwell on the talented free agents we didn’t sign, we get giddy about Safeco Field’s new food offerings. Oaxacan crickets? What will they think of next? 

And why not? With no end of misery in sight, let’s take pride in the misery. The Cubs are good now, after all, so baseball needs another Lovable Loser to root for. And Seattle is a way better home for a depressed-with-dignity fan base than Chicago ever was. It’s kind of our whole thing.

In fact, since the Sounders and  Seahawks both nabbed championship trophies in the last four years, the very bad Mariners are the only thing keeping Seattle fans from becoming insufferable showboats embarrassing themselves on national TV (cough, Boston).  

So here we are again, people. Time to buck up. Don the jersey like emotional armor, burn a candle in front of that Ken Griffey Jr. bobblehead, dig deep. And when the season begins to tank, keep going to games. Drink more expensive beer. Cheer harder. Losing doesn’t hurt if losing is what you live for. And with any luck, the boys on the field may surprise you. 

No, just kidding. This season’s going to suck. But there’s always next season.

Mariners Season Opener
Mar 29, Safeco Field, mariners.org

Filed under
The Sporting Life, Baseball, Mariners
Show Comments

Related Content

Taking a Knee

Michael Bennett Featured on Poignant 'New Yorker' Cover

01/08/2018 By Darren Davis

Street View

Field of Screams

08/22/2017 By Darren Davis

How We Got That Shot

Fall Fashion 2017: Behind the Scenes

09/20/2017 Videography by Lou Daprile

Hot Take

The Mariners Playoff Drought Is Looooooong

03/21/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Eat & Drink

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Critic's Picks

The Best Restaurants In Capitol Hill Right Now

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Hidden Seattle

These Shops and Restaurants Are Out of Sight—Literally

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Hidden Seattle

Why Some of the Town's Best Burgers Don't Show Up On the Menu

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Review

Inside Kamonegi, Fremont's House of Handmade Soba Noodles

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: February 26–March 2

10:30am By Kaelan Hicks

Hidden Seattle

These Shops and Restaurants Are Out of Sight—Literally

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

SHade Index

Rejected Characters from the Grey’s Anatomy Spin-Off

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Dark Horse Dancer

After Years Orbiting the Spotlight, Choreographer Kim Lusk Prepares for Her First Full-Length Show

8:00am By Darren Davis

Major League Malaise

The Mariners Have the Longest Playoff Drought Across All Professional Sports in the U.S.

8:00am By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle: Spring 2018

8:00am By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

2:46pm By Ciara O'Rourke

COVERT CULTURE

Hidden Seattle

8:05am By Seattle Met Staff

Elements of Style

Meet Femail, a Fashion Operation Powered by the Postal Service

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Hidden Seattle

The Case of Capitol Hill's Mystery Soda Machine

8:00am By Allison Williams and Hayat Norimine

Your Best Shot

Reader's Lens: March 2018

8:00am

Snap Judgment

How Should Washington Spend Its Volkswagen Settlement Money?

8:00am Photography by Trevor Keaton Pogue

Style & Shopping

Elements of Style

Meet Femail, a Fashion Operation Powered by the Postal Service

8:00am By Rosin Saez

You Lucky Dog

Nordstrom's Year of the Dog Pop-In Has Arrived

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Wear What When

3 February Style Events That Should Be on Your Radar

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: February 19–25

02/19/2018 By Rosin Saez

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Literary Libations

5 Bars Perfect for Reading

02/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

02/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Downtown Happy Hours You Can Actually Make It To

02/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

News You Can Booze

New Bar Black Cat Slinks into Belltown

02/05/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

8:00am By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

8:00am By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Home & Real Estate

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

2:46pm By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

8:00am By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe