SHade Index
Rejected Characters from the Grey’s Anatomy Spin-Off
The show that chronicled a fictional Seattle hospital’s high-stakes surgeries and breakroom hookups debuts a firefighter-based offshoot, Station 19, on March 22. Here are a few TV tropes that didn’t make the cut.
1.Topher Gustafson
The tough-as-nails fire captain with a heart of gold. Still hasn’t scored a Westman’s bagel.
2. Chloe St. Germaine
The chief’s barista daughter; no one knows she’s super hot—until she unfurls her ponytail and removes her glasses.
3. Jackson Slade
The nosy neighborhood blogger who’s in too deep.
4. Vijay McGavin
Lovably dimwitted ambulance driver who always forgets to avoid Mercer.
5. Rainier
The fire station dalmadoodle. Also in too deep.
6. Mayor Danica Wallingford
“This town is on fire” seemed like a great campaign slogan, until that compost heap spontaneously combusted at city hall.
7. Dr. Frasier Crane