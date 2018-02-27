Your Best Shot
Reader's Lens: March 2018
Each month we choose a photo to from Seattle’s Instagram community to highlight in our print issue and online. (Tag #seattlemet in your posts for a chance to be featured!)
Steven Wexell @stevenwex
“Wandering around town with a camera in hand is my favorite pastime. This photo is from a warm afternoon in October at Pike Place Market when the light was shining through the windows just right. The Seattle Great Wheel is in the background, nestled above Puget Sound as an added bonus.”