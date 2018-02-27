Little-Known Facts About Seattle Landmarks

UW’s Suzzallo Library

The 1927 chandeliers in the cathedralesque reading room were designed to draw the light upwards to the hand-painted ceiling—not exactly optimal for the readers below. At the behest of Suzzallo librarians, they were rehung upside down.

Space Needle

Because the Needle is privately owned by members of the Wright family, movies and TV can film it as part of the skyline but must seek permission for any solo (or altered) shots of our most symbolic edifice.

Pike Place Market

Three Girls Bakery is the longest continually operating business in the market; it’s been around, in one form or another, since 1912.

Smith Tower

Ivar Haglund owned the building from 1976 to 1985 and commissioned an enormous rainbow salmon windsock to fly above the tower.