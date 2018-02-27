How Should Washington Spend Its Volkswagen Settlement Money?

“First, let’s improve the air for those who have had to breathe the worst air—those living off the Duwamish, or other low-income or immigrant communities.”

—Mike McGinn, former Seattle mayor and state chair of the Sierra Club





“Let’s make electric vehicle infrastructure as available and convenient as the corner gas station. … We’ve got to get people to and from the airport via cleaner forms of transport—beyond just light rail.”

—Dennis McLerran, former executive director of the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency



“Statewide investments to make it safe and easy to walk and bike to school will reduce congestion, improve air quality, and provide children the physical activity they need to reduce our state’s obesity epidemic.”

—Blake Trask, senior policy director for Cascade Bicycle Club