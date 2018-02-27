  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Bars

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

Skål Beer Hall will land in the former People’s Pub space this summer.

By Stefan Milne 2/27/2018 at 9:00am

Skal landscape atsi4j

Image: Skal

It’s easy to see Ballard—much like Capitol Hill, and really all the city’s other neighborhoods—as a place increasingly unmoored from its heritage. Tech money comes in, condos go up… and you've heard the rest. But plenty in Ballard still wave the flags of Nordic heritage proudly.  

The latest development is the planned “Viking-inspired” Skål Beer Hall, which will fill the space left vacant by People’s Pub, likely sometime this summer. After fifteen years in the beer industry—working at places like Harpoon Brewery in Boston—owner Adam McQueen thought it fitting to combine his craft beer knowledge and his Norwegian and Swedish heritage (and Ballard residence). 

His hope is that Skål becomes a community gathering place like traditional Viking mead halls. So expect long communal tables, a huge fireplace in the back, a horseshoe bar, and rustic vibes—lots of “chunky woods that are reminiscent of what a Viking living room would feel like.” An open kitchen, run by chef/business partner Lexi of Old Ballard Liquor Co, will issue plenty of updated, approachable takes on Nordic eats. Venison, rabbit, lamb, duck, charcuterie, smoked herring, sausages from Scandinavian Specialties—you get it: lots and lots of meat. But perhaps a touch less intimidating than Viking cuisine intimates. “It’s not meant to be your grandmother’s traditional scary lutefisk type stuff,” McQueen says.

Being a beer hall Skål will offer drinks aplenty. McQueen aims to showcase brews from his Ballard neighbors, with some excursions to breweries outside of the Seattle area and hopes to collaborate with places like Populuxe and Lucky Envelope, who’ve already brewed Nordic influenced beers. Expect beers in the northern European style—lots of malt-forward lagers. There will also be some harder to find Norwegian and Danish beers—Nøgne Ø, Haandbryggeriet—on tap or by the bottle. A small house cocktail list will focus heavily on aquavits from Northwest distillers, such as Old Ballard Liquor Co. and The Hardware Distilling Co.

And since Vikings like mead, it will flow from local meaderies like Everett’s Æsir, Woodinville’s Sky River, along with some Oregon producers. Will this mead be served in Viking ale horns? Yes, yes it will.

Filed under
Old Ballard Liquor Co., Ballard, Beer
Show Comments
In this Article

Populuxe Brewing

Brewery 826 NW 49th St

Populuxe Brewing is a small, indoor-outdoor, kid- and dog-friendly brewery in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle.

Old Ballard Liquor Company

Scandinavian 4421 Shilshole Ave NW

Related Content

Hopped Up

Ballard's New Obec Brewing Brings a Backyard Vibe

09/05/2017 By Stefan Milne

Dessert Alert

Oh, the Sweetest Thing: Frankie and Jo's Ballard Scoop Shop Opens March 2

02/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Critic's Picks

The Best Restaurants in Ballard Right Now

11/13/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Eat & Drink

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Critic's Picks

The Best Restaurants In Capitol Hill Right Now

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Hidden Seattle

These Shops and Restaurants Are Out of Sight—Literally

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Hidden Seattle

Why Some of the Town's Best Burgers Don't Show Up On the Menu

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Review

Inside Kamonegi, Fremont's House of Handmade Soba Noodles

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: February 26–March 2

10:30am By Kaelan Hicks

Hidden Seattle

These Shops and Restaurants Are Out of Sight—Literally

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

SHade Index

Rejected Characters from the Grey’s Anatomy Spin-Off

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Dark Horse Dancer

After Years Orbiting the Spotlight, Choreographer Kim Lusk Prepares for Her First Full-Length Show

8:00am By Darren Davis

Major League Malaise

The Mariners Have the Longest Playoff Drought Across All Professional Sports in the U.S.

8:00am By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle: Spring 2018

8:00am By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

2:46pm By Ciara O'Rourke

COVERT CULTURE

Hidden Seattle

8:05am By Seattle Met Staff

Elements of Style

Meet Femail, a Fashion Operation Powered by the Postal Service

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Hidden Seattle

The Case of Capitol Hill's Mystery Soda Machine

8:00am By Allison Williams and Hayat Norimine

Your Best Shot

Reader's Lens: March 2018

8:00am

Snap Judgment

How Should Washington Spend Its Volkswagen Settlement Money?

8:00am Photography by Trevor Keaton Pogue

Style & Shopping

Elements of Style

Meet Femail, a Fashion Operation Powered by the Postal Service

8:00am By Rosin Saez

You Lucky Dog

Nordstrom's Year of the Dog Pop-In Has Arrived

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Wear What When

3 February Style Events That Should Be on Your Radar

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: February 19–25

02/19/2018 By Rosin Saez

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Literary Libations

5 Bars Perfect for Reading

02/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

02/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Downtown Happy Hours You Can Actually Make It To

02/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

News You Can Booze

New Bar Black Cat Slinks into Belltown

02/05/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

8:00am By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

8:00am By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Home & Real Estate

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

2:46pm By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

8:00am By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe