This Week in Restaurant News: Chocolate in the Market and Dinner Parties in Belltown

A very Pacific Northwest–style kaiseki course from Hiro Tawara. Image: Hiro Tawara

Openings

Black Cat

Belltown has just given birth to a new baby boy...in the form of bar, that is. And he's a drunk. Stop on into the no-nonsense watering hole anytime after 3pm and get yourself some of that sweet sweet whiskey.

Dinner Time

Babirusa

Nothing drives up the excitement of a restaurant reopening like popups featuring a whole spit-roasted pig or seven courses of sea urchin, arctic chard, and foie gras. So Babirusa's pending Belltown opening is all the tantalizing with its series of Debut Dinners launching this weekend.

Coming Soon

Wa'z

Chef Hiro Tawara, previously of Shiro's Sushi and Sushi Kappo Tamura, is set to open his own spot in March of this year. The new location, previously home to mondo-burrito artisans Taco Del Mar, will be located in the Denny Regrade.

Joe Chocolates

Peanut butter and jelly, Batman and Robin—some things are just made for one another. Chocolate and coffee are one of those things, and the men behind Joe Chocolates are about to capitalize on the magical pairing with a new storefront in one of Pike Market’s most foot-trafficked locations.

Zane and Wylie's Seattle Steakhouse

Continuing their downtown takeover, restaurateurs Terresa and Kevin Davis (Blueacre, Steelhead Diner, Orfeo, and most recently Tempesta) are taking over the former Circadia space on Olive Way, reports Seattle Magazine . The couple says the decor will be "slightly more understated" than the previously upscale Circadia, but one question remains: Will the extravagant chandeliers hang in the air like ghosts of posh dinners past?

Crowdfunding Me Now

La Colonial's Joseph Bayley, who you might remember as the winner of 2009's Chopped competition, is about to launch a Kickstarter campaign in an attempt to take his recurring tapas popup from part-time delicious to full-fledged heaven. Bayley's cuisine is deeply rooted in his Spanish culinary training and Filipino heritage. As a chef, he is far from ordinary. We wish him luck.

What We're Reading

Back to Basics

It’s not every day that a successful chef packs up his business and take it back to the land in search of something true and beautiful. It especially wasn’t heard of when Kurt Timmermeister, owner of Kurt Farm Shop on Capitol Hill did it back in the early 2000’s. Seattle Times has more on Timmermeister's food odyssey and his new book , Farm Food, Volume One: Fall & Winter.