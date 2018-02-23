Oh, the Sweetest Thing: Frankie and Jo's Ballard Scoop Shop Opens March 2

Just look for the pink door. Image: Courtesy of Frankie and Jo's

Snow days be damned—we're ready for spring and plant-based ice cream. To that end, Frankie and Jo's Ballard debut will be Friday, March 2 at 1411 Northwest 70th Street. (Spring: TBD.)

Last year, owners Autumn Martin (of the decadent dessert temples Hot Cakes) and Kari Brunson (vegetable whisperer at her Juicebox Cafe) announced Frankie and Jo's second location, now the duo is ready to bust open their pink door and dole out scoops of vegan, gluten- and dairy-free ice cream.

The same plant-based flavors—salty caramel ash, beet strawberry rose, plus myriad seasonal creations—will live on here, rest assured. And for those weary of lines can grab a to-go pint from a big, well-stocked cooler. New, though, is a greenhouse of sorts. A hallway will lead to a secret cactus garden, an indoor/outdoor space where folks can hang out amongst the plants and eat their plant-based ice cream. “We like to say it’s always sunny in Frankie and Jo’s,” Brunson told me recently, and with bright scoops of gingered golden milk and an oasis of greenery, that's truer than ever.

Hours for the ice cream shop once open will be noon to 11pm daily. Follow along the Frankie and Jo's Instagram for updates, news, and pictures of vibrant scoops piled high atop a maple vanilla waffle cone.