The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: February 22–25

Seattle Asian American Film Festival kicks off, Vif Oyster Fest shucks some briny Hama Hama bivalves, and AJnC Dance Theater dreams of Broadway at Velocity Dance Center.

By Darren Davis 2/22/2018 at 1:24pm

Signaturemove zaynab and alma grocery store kiss n1wklu

The romantic comedy Signature Move, screening opening night of the Seattle Asian American Film Fest.

Image: Courtesy The Collaborative

Books & Talks

Thu, Feb 22
Simone John, Jane Wong, and Naa Akua
Magical arts space Mount Analogue hosts Boston-based poet Simone John, reading from her newest collection Testify. She is joined by local poet Naa Akua, and Seattle expat Jane Wong (Overpour). The trio will read in the Mount Analogue space gearing up for its next exhibition, Melissa Kagerer's Museum of the Irrational Self. Mount Analogue, Free

Fri, Feb 23
Ruth Ozeki
The filmmaker, novelist, nonfiction writer (and ordained Zen Buddhist priest to boot) joins Hugo House’s Word Works series for a reading and a little bit of reflection. Ozeki provides insights on creative processes behind her most recent work, including 2013’s A Tale for the Time-Being, and leads a corresponding Meditation for Writers class. Washington Hall, $15

Dance

Feb 23–25
Access Velocity: AJnC Dance Theater
Choreographer and Cornish alum Amy J. Lambert presents AJNC Dance Theater's new evening-length work, Wanted to Be on Broadway. A mix of contemporary dance and show tunes—all under Broadway-style bright lights—the company's 12 dancers interpret young dreams (and subsequent disappointments) of making it big on the biggest stage. Velocity Dance Center, $20

Film

Feb 22–25
Seattle Asian American Film Festival
The Seattle Asian American Film Festival presents four days, and 76 feature-length and short films, from emerging and established Asian American filmmakers. Drop into screenings at Broadway Performance Hall, Northwest Film Forum, and the Wing Luke Museum. The festivities kick off at Broadway Performance Hall with the cross-cultural comedy Signature Move. Various Locations, $12–$18

Food & Drink

Sun, Feb 25
Vif Oyster Fest
The Fremont cafe and bottle shop hosts its third annual celebration of the slurpable bivalves. It's chilly out, but a briny Hama Hama oyster and a crisp glass of wine pairs well with the cold. When in doubt, sit down with a homemade clam chowder to warm your bones. Vif, Free

Theater

Thru Mar 3
Camping with Henry and Tom
Taproot Theatre Company’s season opens with the story of when Henry Ford, Thomas Edison, and president Warren G. Harding—all titans in turn-of-the-century America— took a camping trip together in 1921 to escape civilization and argue about politics and leadership. Taproot Theatre, $15–$50

Feb 2–25
Mamma Mia!
What’s not to love about this smash hit musical? Sophie wants to walk down the aisle with her dad. But her mother doesn’t know who the father is exactly. So Sophie invites mom’s three former lovers to their Greek island home, naturally. Hijinks ensue, all set to the sunny music of Abba. 5th Avenue Theatre, $29–$176

Feb 2–Mar 18
Ibsen in Chicago
This world premiere from David Grimm features a play within a play: A group of Scandinavian immigrants in late-nineteenth century Chicago unite to put on a play written by famous Scandinavian playwright Henrik Ibsen. Only this ragtag group doesn’t know much about theater in America, or much about America itself for that matter. Seattle Repertory Theatre, Various Prices

Visual Art

Thru Apr 15
Tavares Strachan: Sometimes, Always, Never
New York–based conceptual artist Tavares Strachan draws from marginalized experiences within our larger cultural narratives. In his first Seattle exhibition, Always, Sometimes, Never, Strachan uses neon, sculpture, collage, and pools of water to explore themes of invisibility and obfuscated truth. Frye Art Museum, Free

Feb 15–May 13
Figuring History
Seattle Art Museum’s new exhibition features three distinct representations of black culture through the ever-changing prism of social landscapes in the U.S. Large-scale paintings by Kerry James Marshall, Mickalene Thomas, and the late Robert Colescott offer divergent perspectives and alternative narratives to the European influence on American history, culture, and art. Seattle Art Museum, $25

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

