  1. Style & Shopping

You Lucky Dog

Nordstrom's Year of the Dog Pop-In Has Arrived

With the arrival of the Lunar New Year comes an ephemeral Snoopy-themed shop—treats, clothes, and Chewy Vuitton toys aplenty.

By Rosin Saez 2/22/2018 at 12:00pm

The Lunar New Year, celebrated globally by many different Asian cultures, arrived on February 16, and this year marks the Year of the Dog on the Chinese zodiac calendar. Thus, a canine-themed shop has appropriately popped up inside Nordstrom to ring in the new year. Nordstrom's vice president of creative projects Olivia Kim, a self-described dog aficionado, curated the temporary store, filling it with her favorite pet products. "It’s everything you would want for the modern pet in your life that is not considered just a pet, but more of an actual family member," says Kim. Don't worry, there are goodies for your feline friends, too, from toys to food to stylish duds for your four-legged companions.

As part of Nordstrom's ongoing series of pop-ins—in this case, can we call it a pup-in?—the Year of the Dog iteration will run from February 16–March 25. Can't stop in? You can peruse the offerings online.

Then, tomorrow, February 23, the Nordstrom will host an in-store dog adoption event Seattle Humane Society from 1–4pm (third floor).

All photos are courtesy of Nordstrom.

Style & Shopping

