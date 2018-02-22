  1. Style & Shopping
3 February Style Events That Should Be on Your Radar

This weekend: A panel, including SassyBlack and TomboyX cofounder Fran Dunaway, discusses style and identity; Curves in Bloom celebrates all sizes with workshops and dance parties; Ebony Fashion Week throws a stylish mixer.

By Rosin Saez 2/22/2018 at 10:49am

Screen shot 2018 02 21 at 3.51.02 pm r97ziw

Author Jes Baker will be a featured panelist at Curves in Bloom this weekend.

Image: Curves in Bloom

Here's your weekend agenda.

Dapper AF: Queers in Conversation About Style and Identity

Fri, Feb 23, 6:30, Fred Wildlife Refuge, $5 (sold out, standby line at the door; after party tickets still available)
Beyond labels and trends, personal style is, well, personal. It can skew masculine or feminine, exists anywhere in between—even outside of any sartorial boundaries, including ones bound by fleece and flannel. Join panelists SassyBlack, funky psychedelic artist-producer, Fran Dunaway, cofounder of TomboyX, Jolene Manibusan, Seattle manager for HER app, and more as they explore the intersection of fashion, history, and identity in the ever-evolving LGBTQ-plus community.

The discussion will be followed by a TomboyX fashion show and HER dance party.

Curves in Bloom

Sat, Feb 24, AXIS Pioneer Square, $75–$125
Shocked that a city like Seattle had a serious darth of fashion and wellness events geared toward the plus-size community, Hannah Schnabel decided to take it upon herself. And Curves in Bloom was born. The all-day event is an inclusive celebration which include self-care workshops, dance parties, panel discussions, music, and art. "I believe that all bodies are good bodies that deserve love, care, and support," Schnabel told me. To that end, she's bringing in some inspirational voices to help: Bevin Branlandingham of Queer Fat Femme, Jes Baker author of Things No One Will Tell Fat Girls, model Troy Solomon of A Bear Named Troy, and Seattle's own Little Bear the Bearded Lady. And there's a whole lot more from a body- and fat-positive fashion show to workshops from Universal Standard, Resilient Fat Goddess, Big Fun Fitness to a cadre of local vendors.

Ebony Fashion Week Mixer

Sun, Feb 25, North African American Museum, $45–$75
Black culture has influenced fashion with flair, funk, soul, style having shaped art and music for years. Ebony Fashion Week (Nov 4–10) wants to celebrate such history and beauty. But first, a mixer. Meet other fashion industry folk, shop various local vendors, and sip on champagne throughout the evening. Oh, and the theme? Black and Gold Excellence. 

Filed under
Wear What When, Style Event in Seattle
Show Comments

