Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 21–27

The week in which: beer and whiskey fight to the death (well, not quite), Nick Coffey pops up at Cafe Barjot, and Ciudad puts the "eats" in "beats."

By Diane Stephani 2/21/2018 at 9:00am

Screen shot 2018 02 20 at 1.28.43 pm zpznw5

See you at Cafe Barjot, in awhile...

Image: Courtesy of Cafe Barjot

Thu, Feb 22
Pike Brewing Versus Woodinville Whiskey Dinner 
Copperleaf is this month's battleground for the endless rivalry between beer and whiskey, competing to be your libation of choice with five course pairings. Banana french toast, foie gras, and Poulet Bleu bangers and mash set the stage for competitors like the Kilt Lifter Scotch-style ale, toasted applewood-finished bourbon, and the XXXXX stout. Dinner, which starts at 6:30, is $95 per person. Make your reservation by calling 206-214-4285.

Fri, Feb 23 
Ursa Minor Popup Dinner at Cafe Barjot 
Chef Nick Coffey is returning to Cafe Barjot, where he once helmed the kitchen as executive chef, for one night only with a five-course dinner—wine pairings, too. The theme is Lopez Island, the inspiration and location of his restaurant Ursa Minor. Tickets are $135 per person, dinner is at 7.

Sat, Feb 24 
Suzi Jane An and Vita Uva Collaboration Dinner  
Chef Eric Rivera is teaming up with Suzi Jane An, the owner of biodynamic wine shop Vita Uva (perfectly located inside Pho Bac Sup Shop), for a 12-course dinner with wine pairings. Dinner starts at 7:15 and tickets are $175.

Mon, Feb 26 
Dinner and a DJ Vol. 14: Noodle Gang Presents Indonesia  
The Noodle Gang, Seattle's resident noodle enthusiasts, is coming to Ciudad for the 14th installment of the Dinner and DJ series. The menu is inspired by the journey from Indonesia to Seattle, with techniques and ingredients from both cultures. Dishes include krupuk with spiced lamb, coconut chicken saté, and pandan cake with coconut ice cream and white chocolate shavings. Music is courtesy of Chong the Nomad, who's been producing music since she was 14, and whose Indonesian family members have a history of restaurant ownership. Tickets are $53 and the party lasts from 7 to 10pm.   

 

  Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.

Ciudad

$$ Small Plates 6118 12th Ave S

Within Ciudad’s tall brick walls is Matt Dillon and Marcus Lalario’s brainchild conceived over sports and another shared interest: “We’re both huge lovers of...

Pho Bac Súp Shop

$ Vietnamese 1240 South Jackson Street

Outside: a coir rug greets you with a “SUP.” Inside: Phở Bắc Súp Shop is a bright, high-ceilinged glory to behold. The Pham family—siblings Khoa, Quynh, and ...

Editor’s Pick

Copperleaf Restaurant

$$$$ American/New American 18525 36th Ave S

Driving from Seattle to this destination restaurant at the Cedarbook Lodge retreat facility and hotel is like falling down a 15-mile rabbit hole: You’re in a...

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

