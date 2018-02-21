Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 21–27

See you at Cafe Barjot, in awhile... Image: Courtesy of Cafe Barjot

Thu, Feb 22

Pike Brewing Versus Woodinville Whiskey Dinner

Copperleaf is this month's battleground for the endless rivalry between beer and whiskey, competing to be your libation of choice with five course pairings. Banana french toast, foie gras, and Poulet Bleu bangers and mash set the stage for competitors like the Kilt Lifter Scotch-style ale, toasted applewood-finished bourbon, and the XXXXX stout. Dinner, which starts at 6:30, is $95 per person. Make your reservation by calling 206-214-4285.

Fri, Feb 23

Ursa Minor Popup Dinner at Cafe Barjot

Chef Nick Coffey is returning to Cafe Barjot, where he once helmed the kitchen as executive chef, for one night only with a five-course dinner—wine pairings, too. The theme is Lopez Island, the inspiration and location of his restaurant Ursa Minor. Tickets are $135 per person, dinner is at 7.

Sat, Feb 24

Suzi Jane An and Vita Uva Collaboration Dinner

Chef Eric Rivera is teaming up with Suzi Jane An, the owner of biodynamic wine shop Vita Uva (perfectly located inside Pho Bac Sup Shop), for a 12-course dinner with wine pairings. Dinner starts at 7:15 and tickets are $175.

Mon, Feb 26

Dinner and a DJ Vol. 14: Noodle Gang Presents Indonesia

The Noodle Gang, Seattle's resident noodle enthusiasts, is coming to Ciudad for the 14th installment of the Dinner and DJ series. The menu is inspired by the journey from Indonesia to Seattle, with techniques and ingredients from both cultures. Dishes include krupuk with spiced lamb, coconut chicken saté, and pandan cake with coconut ice cream and white chocolate shavings. Music is courtesy of Chong the Nomad, who's been producing music since she was 14, and whose Indonesian family members have a history of restaurant ownership. Tickets are $53 and the party lasts from 7 to 10pm.

