This Week in Restaurant News: Brain Freezes and Ramen Fixes

Nice to meet you, coconut mint chip cupcake flavor. Image: Courtesy of Salt and Straw

Openings

Floret

Grab yourself a cup of Stumptown and a record from Sub Pop, then head over to SeaTac Airport’s newest local eatery, Floret, a spinoff of the celebrated vegetarian bistro Cafe Flora in Madison Valley. Find similarly hearty and mindful pre-flight fare from local Pacific Northwest purveyors and farms. Sure beats a $12 McDouble.

Salt and Straw

Seattleites will have to wait a few more days before the Portland-based ice cream shop, Salt and Straw open their first Seattle location in Ballard on February 9. If the company’s loyal following and often 45-plus minute line at other locations is any indicator, however, they won’t be disappointed.

Shift Change

Quinn's Pub

Today is chef Miles James’s (previously of Dot’s Butcher and Deli in Fremont, and mostly recently in Pike Place Market) first day behind the line at Quinn’s Pub on Capitol Hill. James has a meaty yet sophisticated cooking style that is pretty much tailor-made to match Quinn’s collection of quality beer and bites.

Theatrical Dining

Hamilton by the Glass

The February 6 Seattle premiere of Hamilton is just around the corner, and Tom Douglas’s Carlile Room is at it again with its tradition of theatre-inspired cocktails and eats. Stop by before the show and experience the punny menu firsthand. Powdered wigs encouraged.

What We're Reading Now

To Be Young and Full of Chili Fries

Angela Garbes’s short essay in The Stranger is a wonderfully nostalgic ode to growing up, in love, and full of greasy late-night food and drink every step of the way.

Ramen on The Mind

Nothing brings the life back to hibernating Seattleites quite like a fresh bowl of elegantly crafted sinus-awakening ramen. Seattle Times feature writer, Tan Vinh, and food writer, Bethany Jean Clement, give us the five best new ramen spots to indulge your inner noodle junkie.

What We're Eating Now

Editors’ Picks for February

When we’re not writing about food we’re, well, eating it of course. See what’s whet our appetites this month.

Name Change

French Quarter Kitchen

The barstaurant formerly known as Absinthe Brasserie has rebranded to reflect the cajun and Creole cuisine issuing forth from its kitchen. French Quarter Kitchen will still have a whole manner of absinthe offerings—you can't get rid of the green fairy that easily—but the food menu will emphasize such dishes as duck gumbo, housemade hush puppies, and collard greens with two types of smoked pork.