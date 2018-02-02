  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: Brain Freezes and Ramen Fixes

Plus, Floret brings a vegetarian dining option to SeaTac Airport.

By Trevor Keaton Pogue 2/2/2018 at 1:35pm

Nice to meet you, coconut mint chip cupcake flavor.

Image: Courtesy of Salt and Straw 

Openings

Floret
Grab yourself a cup of Stumptown and a record from Sub Pop, then head over to SeaTac Airport’s newest local eatery, Floret, a spinoff of the celebrated vegetarian bistro Cafe Flora in Madison Valley. Find similarly hearty and mindful pre-flight fare from local Pacific Northwest purveyors and farms. Sure beats a $12 McDouble. 

Salt and Straw
Seattleites will have to wait a few more days before the Portland-based ice cream shop, Salt and Straw open their first Seattle location in Ballard on February 9. If the company’s loyal following and often 45-plus minute line at other locations is any indicator, however, they won’t be disappointed.

Shift Change

Quinn's Pub
Today is chef Miles James’s (previously of Dot’s Butcher and Deli in Fremont, and mostly recently in Pike Place Market) first day behind the line at Quinn’s Pub on Capitol Hill. James has a meaty yet sophisticated cooking style that is pretty much tailor-made to match Quinn’s collection of quality beer and bites. 

Theatrical Dining

Hamilton by the Glass
The February 6 Seattle premiere of Hamilton is just around the corner, and Tom Douglas’s Carlile Room is at it again with its tradition of theatre-inspired cocktails and eats. Stop by before the show and experience the punny menu firsthand. Powdered wigs encouraged.

What We're Reading Now

To Be Young and Full of Chili Fries 
Angela Garbes’s short essay in The Stranger is a wonderfully nostalgic ode to growing up, in love, and full of greasy late-night food and drink every step of the way.

Ramen on The Mind
Nothing brings the life back to hibernating Seattleites quite like a fresh bowl of elegantly crafted sinus-awakening ramen. Seattle Times feature writer, Tan Vinh, and food writer, Bethany Jean Clement, give us the five best new ramen spots to indulge your inner noodle junkie.   

What We're Eating Now

Editors’ Picks for February
When we’re not writing about food we’re, well, eating it of course. See what’s whet our appetites this month.

Name Change

French Quarter Kitchen
The barstaurant formerly known as Absinthe Brasserie has rebranded to reflect the cajun and Creole cuisine issuing forth from its kitchen. French Quarter Kitchen will still have a whole manner of absinthe offerings—you can't get rid of the green fairy that easily—but the food menu will emphasize such dishes as duck gumbo, housemade hush puppies, and collard greens with two types of smoked pork.

 

Eat & Drink

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

