Durkan Forms Her Small Business Advisory Council

An executive order sets March 1 as the council's deadline for its first meeting.

By Hayat Norimine 2/2/2018 at 1:56pm

Jenny durkan mayor s race pacific tower may 12 dihypt

Mayor Jenny Durkan on Friday announced the start of another campaign promise, to select a Small Business Advisory Council that would help develop policy with the city and address the challenges small businesses face in Seattle.

Durkan released a list of 28 members of the council that include two council members, Lisa Herbold and Teresa Mosqueda, and representatives from a range of industries, from the food service industry to tech, energy, and child care companies. Four co-chairs will run the council: representatives from the Ethnic Business Coalition, Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria, Marjorie Restaurant and Mint Holding, and Elliott Bay Book Company.

The announcement follows an executive order to create the council, which Durkan signed in November shortly after taking office—the order set a deadline of February 1 to create the council and March 1 for the group to have its full meeting. 

The council was just one part of Durkan's plan to appeal to small businesses, which she released on the campaign trail back in September. She also said she wanted to exempt small startups from the business-and-occupation tax for up to three years, or when their revenues exceed $1 million. (The city would lose an estimated $1.7 million, she said.) 

The council would identify issues impacting small businesses, review the impacts of city projects, fees or regulations and recommend policies, according to the mayor's office. 

“Inventing the future and maintaining vibrant neighborhoods means supporting the tens of thousands of small businesses that call Seattle home,” Durkan said in a statement Friday. “With the creation of the Small Business Advisory Council, Seattle’s diverse and innovative small businesses will have a meaningful voice in City Hall. They will be a great help in crafting solutions to our city’s urgent challenges of affordability and growth.”

Here's the full list of members on the council:

  • Co-Chair Joe Fugere, Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria
  • Co-Chair Taylor Hoang, Cyclo Corp., Ethnic Business Coalition
  • Co-Chair Donna Moodie, Marjorie Restaurant, Mint Holding
  • Co-Chair Tracy Taylor, Elliott Bay Book Company
  • Maryan Abdulle, Nasib Family Child Care
  • Zewditu Aschenaki, Salon Adidez
  • Joey Burgess, Queer/Bar, Grim’s Provisions and Spirits
  • Shaiza Damji, Hotel Nexus
  • Solomon Dubie, Café Avole
  • Annette Heide-Jessen, Kaffeeklatsch
  • Edouardo Jordan, Salare Restaurant, JuneBaby
  • Lacey Leavitt, Electric Dream Factory
  • Elise Lindborg, ZippyDogs LLC
  • Michael Megalli, indie.biz
  • Debbie Millard, Ballard Oil Company
  • Molly Moon, Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream
  • Linda Morton, Terra Plata
  • Gayle Nowicki, Gargoyles Statuary
  • Kamala Saxton, Marination
  • Lei Ann Shiramizu, Momo
  • Leigh Stone, Crybaby Studios
  • Gail Stringer, Hawaii General Store
  • Chuck Wang, Stage
  • Edwin Wanji, Sphere Solar Energy
  • Beto Yarce, Ventures
  • Lara Zahaba, Stoup Brewing
  • Councilmember Lisa Herbold 
  • Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda 
Startups, Teresa Mosqueda, Lisa Herbold, Jenny Durkan, Small Business Advisory Council
