Wear What When: February 19–25

The Kick Crop jean from Everlane. Image: Courtesy of Everlane

Mon, Feb 19

Cosmic Twin President's Day Sale

Minimalist jewelry artist Madeleine Pope is taking 30 percent off everything today, with 10 percent of proceeds going to the ACLU. See yourself to Cosmic Twin's Instagram or website for more details. Sale ends when the clock strikes midnight.

Thru Feb 25

Nordstrom Winter Sale

Save up to 40 percent now until Sunday, your last day to score winter looks—it snowed this weekend after all, you could probably use another coat or two.

Ongoing

Not My President/Snow Day Sale at Prism

Nab 30 percent of Loq shoes, 25 percent of Kiln Witch mugs, plus deals on Paloma Wool, Dusen Dusen, and more.

Feb 21–25

Everlane Denim Counter at University Village

This week, Everlane is bringing their ethically produced and tailor-fit denim to Seattle. Enter The Denim Counter. It lands in the U District at 2627 NE University Village Street, where you can learn about how the brand creates its denim—and shop of course. There will be two styles for men and four styles for women, including the new Kick Crop jean.

Fri, Feb 23

Happy Hour with Ministry of Supply and Armoire

The Riveter on Capitol Hill is hosting two MIT-born brands redefining the future of fashion. Armoire and Ministry of Supply want to outfit you in spring styles that seamlessly go from office to off-duty.

Sat, Feb 24

Timbuk2 Seattle Warehouse Sale

Get up to 70 percent off backpacks, messenger bags, luggage, bike accessories, totes, and more. And heads up: The first 25 in line will score a free gift with purchase. The sale runs from 11–7pm at 1532 Seventh Ave.