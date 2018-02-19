Culture Fix
Things to Do After Work: February 19–23
Artist Marilyn Montufar transcends identity, Northwest Film Forum questions capitalism with Kshama Sawant, and author Ruth Ozeki meditates on craft.
Tue, Feb 20
Sassy Black
Local R&B singer, producer, and former THEESatisfaction member, SassyBlack—otherwise known as Catherine Harris-White—visits the Cornish College Pivot Convocation Series for a short musical set and interview. Emerging as one of the most interesting artists in the Pacific Northwest, Black seeks to recreate soul beats similar to those in the early 2000s in her upcoming album Pop (&R&B) Treasury Vol. 3: Brandy. Cornish College, Free
Wed, Feb 21
PnB Rock
If you haven't heard, then you better read about it, because the extravagant rapper PnB Rock stops by Seattle for his Catch These Vibes Tour. The Philly native has been continually impressing the the emphatic souls of the hip-hop world with his display of smooth melodies about his blossoming romances and his struggling street life. Showbox SoDo, $53
Thu, Feb 22
Socialize This!
"Which part of the private sector should be socialized?" People from around the world were asked this question, their answers making up the short film Socialize This! After a screening, a group of panelists at the Northwest Film Forum, including councilmember Kshama Sawant, take stabs with their own responses to this simple but complex query. The night ends with music by The Hair and Space Museum and a reading by Matt Smith. Northwest Film Forum, $6,
Thru Feb 22
Marilyn Montufar: Transcending Identity
It's your last chance to catch Marilyn Montufar's Transcending Identity! Born and raised in Los Angeles, the Mexican-American artist highlights the realities of living between two different cultures. Focusing on marginalized communities, Montufar aims to question the societal issues of the United States, while even leaving you with a better understanding of her heritage. 4Culture, Free
Fri, Feb 23
Ruth Ozeki
The filmmaker, novelist, nonfiction writer (and ordained Zen Buddhist priest to boot) joins Hugo House’s Word Works series for a reading and a little bit of reflection. Ozeki provides insights on creative processes behind her most recent work, including 2013’s A Tale for the Time-Being, and leads a corresponding Meditation for Writers class. $15, Hugo House –Darren Davis
