Marilyn Montufar. Summer in Los Angeles, 2008, on display at 4Culture Gallery. Image: Courtesy the Artist and 4Culture

Tue, Feb 20

Sassy Black

Local R&B singer, producer, and former THEESatisfaction member, SassyBlack—otherwise known as Catherine Harris-White—visits the Cornish College Pivot Convocation Series for a short musical set and interview. Emerging as one of the most interesting artists in the Pacific Northwest, Black seeks to recreate soul beats similar to those in the early 2000s in her upcoming album Pop (&R&B) Treasury Vol. 3: Brandy. Cornish College, Free

Wed, Feb 21

PnB Rock

If you haven't heard, then you better read about it, because the extravagant rapper PnB Rock stops by Seattle for his Catch These Vibes Tour. The Philly native has been continually impressing the the emphatic souls of the hip-hop world with his display of smooth melodies about his blossoming romances and his struggling street life. Showbox SoDo, $53

Thu, Feb 22

Socialize This!

"Which part of the private sector should be socialized?" People from around the world were asked this question, their answers making up the short film Socialize This! After a screening, a group of panelists at the Northwest Film Forum, including councilmember Kshama Sawant, take stabs with their own responses to this simple but complex query. The night ends with music by The Hair and Space Museum and a reading by Matt Smith. Northwest Film Forum, $6,

Thru Feb 22

Marilyn Montufar: Transcending Identity

It's your last chance to catch Marilyn Montufar's Transcending Identity! Born and raised in Los Angeles, the Mexican-American artist highlights the realities of living between two different cultures. Focusing on marginalized communities, Montufar aims to question the societal issues of the United States, while even leaving you with a better understanding of her heritage. 4Culture, Free

Fri, Feb 23

Ruth Ozeki

The filmmaker, novelist, nonfiction writer (and ordained Zen Buddhist priest to boot) joins Hugo House’s Word Works series for a reading and a little bit of reflection. Ozeki provides insights on creative processes behind her most recent work, including 2013’s A Tale for the Time-Being, and leads a corresponding Meditation for Writers class. $15, Hugo House –Darren Davis