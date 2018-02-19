Potable POTUS
President's Day Drinking: Where to Grab a Patriotic Pint
The state of the union is strong...ly in need of a libation.
Move over Diet Coke, we need a stiffer drink this President's Day. Here are a few places to find one.
Teddy's on Roosevelt
The 26th President wasn't much of a drinker; perhaps he'd indulge in a mint julep on occasion. Still, this cozy pub ought to inspire some rugged conversation on underground boxing matches, protected parks and wilderness, or stepping up one's mustache game.
E. Smith Mercantile
See yourself to the newly expanded back bar in Pioneer Square, where a cocktail dubbed Mary's Revenge awaits. While it might not be named for Mary Todd Lincoln, we'd like to believe this drink fuels gender equality initiatives.
Canon
While it might be small, its captain's list is mighty. On it dwell whiskeys that pre-date the 18th Amendment—so hoist a dram for legislation we can toast to.
Tavern Law
Pour one out for Teddy Roosevelt once again. At this cocktail den, sip on the Pearl Gun Handle; the Rough Rider himself had one as his "nightstand gun."
Essex
At this Ballard bar find the Jersey Devil (the cocktail not the creature of New Jersey folklore), in either case we drink to Grover Cleveland, our 22nd and 24th President who hailed from the Garden State and the only person to serve two non-consecutive presidential terms.
Zig Zag Cafe
Tucked inside Pike Place Market, this iconic cocktail lounge crafts a drink simply called Rutherford. It could be named for Rutherford B. Hayes, reportedly the healthiest U.S. President of all time, but that might be odd, considering the 19th President abstained from smoking and alcohol.
Still thirsty? Grab a friend and go on an Ultimate President's Day Bar Crawl.