From Poke to Grains, Here Are Some of Seattle's Best Bowls

Perhaps the city's most delectable dishes are fast, casual—and served in a single vessel.

By Nosh Pit Staff 2/19/2018 at 5:00pm

The rice bowl at B-side is A-plus.

Image: Rosin Saez

Anar

It’s Mamnoon’s upmarket grain bowl–and–juice bar takeout, in Amazon’s Doppler Building downtown. And out of it comes food as global, refined, and healthful as distinguishes all of Mamnoon’s properties. Consider the mujadara: Upon a warm foundation of brown rice and green lentils are heaped bright magenta cubes of pickled turnip, flecks of fresh cilantro, pumpkin seeds spiced with Aleppo pepper, and a creamy dollop of Seattle’s own Ellenos yogurt. This dish mingles the sour with the tart, the sweet with the savory, the high notes and the bass notes, along with a brilliant spectrum of textures and colors.

Juicebox

The healthy juice trend has made major inroads in places like Portland, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles. And this Capitol Hill outpost for liquid combos, like one with charcoal, apple, lemon, and ginger, also benefits from owner Kari Brunson’s culinary background with a full-on food menu, which flouts the limitations of the little kitchen. Find a rainbow of colors—and flavors—inside a bowl housing millet, roasted roots, red beets, radish, spinach, seasonal kraut, turmeric pickled soft boiled egg, and a ginger-turmeric-pepita sauce.

'Table

In the Denny Regrade you’ll find ’Table, care of Doug Kawasaki and Ma‘ono’s Mark Fuller, two loyal meat eaters. No cows here. Instead: Vegetarian winners like the ’Table Bowl, an earthy, nutty mix of mushroom, eggplant, kidney beans, quinoa, and hominy topped with a dollop of yogurt and tangy, pickled cucumbers.

GoPoké

Chinatown–International District’s new family owned poke shop makes an incredibly fresh, pure-flavored version of Hawaii’s raw fish salad, mixed in batches, so it’s lightly marinated. But don’t sleep on the frosty pineapple Dole Whip (yep, the same stuff people line up for at Disneyland) topped with the salty dried plum powder known as li hing mui, an Aloha State obsession.

B-side

This counter-service spot, a pastel-tiled nook on Capitol Hill, serves up grab-and-go items like toasts, egg sandwiches, savory grain bowls, and a small but varied menu of seasonal and locally sourced foodstuffs that are healthy without harping on about it. Case in point: B-Sides’ rice bowl is put-a-ring-on-it good. On a bed of rice sit textural bundles of joy—puffed wild rice and amaranth, char-roasted turnips and broccoli, a perfectly runny soft-boiled egg, tahini and chickpea-miso dressing. If there were ever a place to hide away with a book and a cup of joe, it’s this Analog Coffee sibling cafe. B-Side also delivers on the drinks: vermouth and soda, michelada, grapefruit-cardamom mimosa—toast to good health with something boozy.

Vif

Vif is a light-filled wine bar/cafe on Fremont Avenue. The coffee’s good. The wine—by glass or bottle—is also good and natural and tends toward prettiness and approachability. And the small evening menu tends toward quick bites, olives, almonds, tartines. But around lunchtime, you might find a bowl filled with such goodness as wild rice, sprouted oats, roasted vegetables, shredded chicken, and green goddess avocado sauce.

Plum Chop't

For any card-carrying vegan, a Makini Howell restaurant, which has wooed even the staunchest of carnivores, is the plant-based place to be. Howell’s latest, Plum Chop’t, arrives next door to her Plum Bistro on 12th Ave. It’s a fast-casual walkup counter with some warm offerings for breakfast and hearty salads come lunchtime, like the World Traveler. Basic romaine cradles ubercrunchy turmeric-spiced pepitas, bright red peppers, coriander tofu, edamame, and tangerine. 

