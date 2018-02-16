  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Murray Allegations

Delvonn Heckard, Man Who Accused Murray of Abuse, Found Dead

Heckard was found dead in an Auburn motel, The Seattle Times reported.

By Hayat Norimine 2/16/2018 at 4:01pm

Delvonn Heckard—the man who sued Ed Murray of child rape from decades earlier, uncovering a string of other allegations against the former Seattle mayor—was found dead early Friday from an apparent drug overdose. 

The Seattle Times reported that the King County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Heckard, 47, died after police and medics responded to the call at about 2:05am Friday morning at the Auburn Motel, on Auburn Way South. 

Heckard, who initially remained anonymous, sued Murray in April alleging the mayor sexually abused him starting when Heckard was 15 years old, in 1984. His accusation brought to light two other accusers who reached out to The Seattle Times in 2008, then two more men who came forward as the case unraveled in the months that followed. 

Heckard's attorney, Lincoln Beauregard, called Heckard a hero

Seattle mayor ed murray case dismissed june 14 xomyq6

Ed Murray declares he's vindicated in a press conference in June 2017 after Delvonn Heckard drops the lawsuit against him. 

Image: Hayat Norimine

The lawsuit led to Murray ending his bid for re-election a month later. The Seattle Times in July reported records from Oregon that showed a Child Protective Services caseworker found allegations from Murray's foster son valid and barred Murray from being a foster parent again. 

But it wasn't until a fifth accuser, Murray's cousin, came forward that he resigned from the city's executive role in September. Murray continues to deny the allegations. 

"At least the public knows that everything I was saying was the truth, right?" Heckard told The Seattle Times when the allegations eventually led to Murray's resignation in September. "I'm not just some crackhead, some criminal, some street kid, I was telling the truth. And really, it's not about him being mayor or not being mayor, it's never been about his position and his job."

Heckard dropped the initial lawsuit, then refiled it again in October including the city as a defendant. The city settled the case for $150,000 in December. 

Filed under
Mayor's Office, Seattle Mayor, Murray Allegations, Delvonn Heckard
Show Comments

Related Content

Murray Allegations

Murray's Accuser Files New Lawsuit, Includes the City

10/23/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

City Settles Lawsuit with Ed Murray's Accuser

12/30/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Office

Burgess Signs Uptown Upzoning Bill, with Murray Watching

10/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Tim Burgess, Next in Line to Be Mayor?

09/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Almost There

Babirusa Ramps Up to Its Belltown Debut With a Series of Dinners

02/16/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream and Roux's Last Stand

02/16/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Awards & Accolades

And Seattle's James Beard Award Semifinalists for 2018 Are...

02/15/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Air Fare

Skillet, Sunset Fried Chicken Sandwiches Destined for Sea-Tac Airport

02/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 14–20

02/14/2018 By Diane Stephani

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

02/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: February 15–18

02/15/2018 By Darren Davis

Shadow Play

How One Theatre Troupe Keeps Shadow Puppetry Alive in Seattle

02/15/2018 By Manola Secaira

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: February 12–16

02/12/2018 By Manola Secaira and Kaelan Hicks

culture fix

Things to Do After Work: February 5–9

02/06/2018 By Manola Secaira

Ticket Alert

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Ciara, and the Seattle Symphony Team Up for a Benefit Concert Hosted by Russell Wilson

02/06/2018 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: February 1–4

02/01/2018 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Murray Allegations

Delvonn Heckard, Man Who Accused Murray of Abuse, Found Dead

02/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Top 10

Top 10 Stories: Florida Shooting, ICE Identity Fraud, Seattle Silence Breakers

02/16/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

Immigration

No Relief for Dreamers After Senate Rejects Immigration Bills

02/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Feature

Ricardo Rios Is an American Dreamer

02/15/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Awards & Accolades

And Seattle's James Beard Award Semifinalists for 2018 Are...

02/15/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Amazon's Wandering Eye

What Does HQ2 Mean for Seattle?

02/14/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Style & Shopping

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

In-Flight Fashion

Alaska Airlines Debuts New Uniforms by Designer Luly Yang

01/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 15–21

01/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Style

Exclusive North Face Capsule Collection Debuts at Nordstrom

01/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

02/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Downtown Happy Hours You Can Actually Make It To

02/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

News You Can Booze

New Bar Black Cat Slinks into Belltown

02/05/2018 By Rosin Saez

Bar Stool Dispatch

Mr. Darcy’s, Belltown's Lowkey Cocktail and Wine Bar

01/30/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipping Out

A Seattleite’s Guide to Cruise Ships

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe