Almost There
Babirusa Ramps Up to Its Belltown Debut With a Series of Dinners
Mark your calendars for a pig roast at Navy Strength. Plus, Damn the Weather executive chef Ryan Miller join Charles Walpole in the new Babirusa kitchen.
The Debut Dinners are also a hint as to what diners can expect at Babirusa 2.0 in Belltown. In its new location and reincarnation, Babirusa will combine its small plates bar concept with the tasting menus of Blind Pig Bistro, its sibling restaurant that closed in 2016. Those tasting menus, crafted by Walpole, will be omakase style. In other words, leave it to the chef. And overall the menu here will be bigger and more flexible. "You want to have the tasting menu at the bar? You can do that," said Gutierrez.
Come March, the dining room at 2319 Second Ave will open with big booths, seating for private parties, a full bar, and raw bar—a vestige left from Kushibar's fresh fish case. When the weather warms, the patio should add more room for big groups at picnic tables.
After they find their legs during lunch and dinner, Babirusa will add brunch to the mix.
Meanwhile, see yourself to Babirusa's GoFundMe page (it ends March 3) where you can contribute to the restaurant's upstart costs while scoring some perks from custom tees to custom cocktails you'll craft for the menu to spots at Babirusa's invite-only opening party.