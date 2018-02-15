School of Beauty, School of Culture, 2012, Kerry James Marshall. On display as part of Figuring History at Seattle Art Museum. Image: Courtesy the Artist and Seattle Art Museum

Books & Talks

Thu, Feb 15

Margin Shift

The literary cup runneth over at this month's poetry-centric reading series Margin Shift. Readers include Nu'utupu Giles, E.J. Koh (A Lesser Love), Larry Laurence (Life of the Bones to Come), Sarah Galvin (Ugly Time), and 2016–2017 Made at Hugo House fellow Katie Lee Ellison. Common AREA Maintenance, Free

Classical & More

Fri, Feb 16

Garrick Ohlsson

The first American to win the International Frédéric Chopin Piano Competition, Garrick Ohlsson has been wowing audiences for nearly five decades with his virtuosic style and thoughtful nuance. He returns to Seattle to perform works from Beethoven, Scriabin, and Schubert. Meany Center, $50–$58



Concerts

Thu, Feb 15

Michelle Zuaner

The solo side gig for Michelle Zauner of Little Big League replaces the latter’s straightforward, electric-guitarbased East Coast indie rock for something more dynamically produced. Her second studio album, Soft Sounds from Another Planet, evokes just that: a hypnotic mix of orchestral ambition with lo-fi sensibility. Neumos,

Film

Feb 16–22

Noir City

Hard-drinking detectives, dangerous women with plenty of secrets, mystery, conspiracy, institutional corruption. These classic film noir tropes and more fill the screen at Seattle International Film Festival’s celebration hosted by Eddie Muller of TCM’s weekly showcase Noir Alley and featuring 18 classics including The Maltese Falcon, The Big Sleep, and Mildred Pierce. SIFF Cinema Egyptian, $15

Sun, Feb 18

Indigenous Showcase: Through the Repellent Fence

This documentary follows arts collective Postcommodity as members construct a provocative piece of art along a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border. The two-mile long installation consisted of 28 inflatable spheres marked with an “open eye” insignia—an image used by many indigenous cultures in North and South America. Northwest Film Forum, $12

Theater

Thru Feb 25

Mamma Mia!

What’s not to love about this smash hit musical? Sophie wants to walk down the aisle with her dad. But her mother doesn’t know who the father is exactly. So Sophie invites mom’s three former lovers to their Greek island home, naturally. Hijinks ensue, all set to the sunny music of Abba. 5th Avenue Theatre, $29–176



Thru Mar 4

Ibsen in Chicago

This world premiere from David Grimm features a play within a play: A group of Scandinavian immigrants in late-nineteenth century Chicago unite to put on a play written by famous Scandinavian playwright Henrik Ibsen. Only this ragtag group doesn’t know much about theater in America, or much about America itself for that matter. Seattle Repertory Theatre, Various Prices

Visual Art

Thru Mar 29

Humaira Abid: My Shame

Humaira Abid’s uncanny wood-carved sculptures and provocative threedimensional objects arrest the eyes with powerful simplicity. But it’s what she says with her artwork, strikingly clear as the art itself, that feels the most urgent. In her new exhibition My Shame, Abid puts taboo on display, specifically the social restraints of women in both her native Pakistan and home in the United States. ArtXchange, Free

Thru Apr 15

Tavares Strachan: Always, Sometimes, Never

New York–based conceptual artist Tavares Strachan draws from marginalized experiences within our larger cultural narratives. In his first Seattle exhibition, Always, Sometimes, Never, Strachan uses neon, sculpture, collage, and pools of water to explore themes of invisibility and obfuscated truth. Frye Art Museum, Free



Feb 16–May 13

Figuring History

Seattle Art Museum’s new exhibition features three distinct representations of black culture through the ever-changing prism of social landscapes in the U.S. Large-scale paintings by Kerry James Marshall, Mickalene Thomas, and the late Robert Colescott offer divergent perspectives and alternative narratives to the European influence on American history, culture, and art. Seattle Art Museum, $25