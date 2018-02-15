  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Awards & Accolades

And Seattle's James Beard Award Semifinalists for 2018 Are...

Wow, we've got us an impressive crop of rising star talent.

By Seattle Met Staff 2/15/2018 at 7:45am

Screen shot 2018 02 14 at 9.06.57 pm qzbsca

The wine-loving Northwest native whose legacy started it all. Photo via the James Beard Foundation.

This morning the James Beard Foundation released the list of chefs and other food and drink pros in contention for the most prestigious culinary award in all the land. And apparently Seattle is a hotbed of young talent; we fielded three semifinalists in the Rising Star Chef category, reserved for prodigious types younger than 30. That has to be a record of some kind?

In other national awards, Edouardo Jordan's JuneBaby is a contender for Best New Restaurant, Canlis for straight-up Outstanding Restaurant, and Canon for Outstanding Bar Program. Plus, there are also some fantastic newcomers in the Best Chef Northwest category, including Mutsuko Soma and Mark Schroder.

On March 14, the foundation winnows this list down to actual nominees; the awards happen May 7 in Chicago.

Okay! Here are the Seattle semifinalists. See the full list here.

Best New Restaurant

JuneBaby

Outstanding Baker

Evan Andres, Columbia City Bakery

Outstanding Bar Program

Canon

Outstanding Chef

Renee Erickson, Bateau

Holly Smith, Cafe Juanita

Blaine Wetzel, The Willows on Lummi Island

Outstanding Restaurant

Canlis

Outstanding Restaurateur

Ethan and Angela Stowell

Outstanding Wine Program

Wild Ginger

Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional

Dave Green, Skagit Valley Malting, Burlington

Rising Star Chef of the Year

Jay Blackinton, Hogstone's Wood Oven/Aelder Orcas Island

Shota Nakamija, Adana

Maximillian Petty, Eden Hill

Best Chef: Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY)

Peter Cho, Han Oak, Portland

Laura Cole, 229 Parks Restaurant & Tavern, Denali National Park & Preserve, Alaska

Eric Donnelly, RockCreek, Seattle

Jeff Drew, Snake River Grill, Jackson, Wyoming

Jeremy Engebretson, Lilac, Billings, Montana

Gregory Gourdet, Departure, Portland

Edouardo Jordan, Salare, Seattle

Taichi Kitamura, Sushi Kappo Tamura, Seattle

Kris Komori, State & Lemp, Boise

Ha (Christina) Luu and Peter Luu, Ha VL, Portland

Katy Millard, Coquine, Portland

Sarah Minnick, Lovely’s Fifty Fifty, Portland

Bonnie Morales, Kachka, Portland

Narumol (Nong) Poonsukwattana, Nong’s Khao Man Gai, Portland

Ryan Roadhouse, Nodoguro, Portland

Mark Schroder, Opus Co., Seattle

Mutsuko Soma, Kamonegi, Seattle

Anna Vogel, Italia Trattoria, Spokane

Justin Woodward, Castagna, Portland

Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi, Joule, Seattle

Filed under
James Beard Awards
Show Comments

Related Content

Awards & Accolades

The James Beard Foundation Recognizes an Eastern Washington Tamales Spot

01/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Washington State Bar Association

WSBA APEX Awards

09/28/2017

And The Winner Is...

Canlis Takes Home Its First James Beard Award

05/01/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

The Week in Restaurant News: Circadia Shutters and Canlis Wins a James Beard Award

05/05/2017 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Awards & Accolades

And Seattle's James Beard Award Semifinalists for 2018 Are...

7:45am By Seattle Met Staff

Air Fare

Skillet, Sunset Fried Chicken Sandwiches Destined for Sea-Tac Airport

02/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 14–20

02/14/2018 By Diane Stephani

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

02/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Fun With Listicles

Stroll Over to These 7 Walkup Windows

02/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Big Data Dining and Valentine Suggestions

02/09/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Arts & Culture

Shadow Play

How One Theatre Troupe Keeps Shadow Puppetry Alive in Seattle

10:45am By Manola Secaira

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: February 12–16

02/12/2018 By Manola Secaira and Kaelan Hicks

culture fix

Things to Do After Work: February 5–9

02/06/2018 By Manola Secaira

Ticket Alert

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Ciara, and the Seattle Symphony Team Up for a Benefit Concert Hosted by Russell Wilson

02/06/2018 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: February 1–4

02/01/2018 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: February 2018

02/01/2018 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Awards & Accolades

And Seattle's James Beard Award Semifinalists for 2018 Are...

7:45am By Seattle Met Staff

Amazon's Wandering Eye

What Does HQ2 Mean for Seattle?

02/14/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Olympia Dispatch

A Bill Would Decriminalize Sexting for Minors

02/13/2018 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top 10 Stories: Marijuana Misdemeanors, Rent Control, and the Statute of Limitations for Rape

02/09/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

Olympia Dispatch

House Approves Bill to Remove Statute of Limitations for Rape

02/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle Will Dismiss All Misdemeanor Pot Convictions

02/08/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

In-Flight Fashion

Alaska Airlines Debuts New Uniforms by Designer Luly Yang

01/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 15–21

01/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Style

Exclusive North Face Capsule Collection Debuts at Nordstrom

01/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

02/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Downtown Happy Hours You Can Actually Make It To

02/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

News You Can Booze

New Bar Black Cat Slinks into Belltown

02/05/2018 By Rosin Saez

Bar Stool Dispatch

Mr. Darcy’s, Belltown's Lowkey Cocktail and Wine Bar

01/30/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipping Out

A Seattleite’s Guide to Cruise Ships

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe