Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 14–20

The week in which: Filipino brunch comes to Bar del Corso, Wood Shop BBQ schools us in the ways of brisket, and Ba Bar serves Valentine's Day pho for two .

By Diane Stephani 2/14/2018 at 9:00am

Love comes in many forms. In this case: pho.

Image: Courtesy of Ba Bar

Feb 14–18 
Ph Kiss for Two
Ba Bar's Capitol Hill location is getting in on Valentine's Day with a giant phở bowl for two a la Lady and the Tramp. Choose between three different styles of ph and get sparkling wine, a happiness dumpling, and chocolate raspberry decadance cake for $48 per person.

Sat, Feb 17
BBQ Boot Camp: Brisket and Booze
Ever wanted to learn how to smoke your own brisket at home?  Pitmaster Rudy Ramirez and pit lead Tyler Allwine of Wood Shop BBQ lead the way with an in-depth smoked brisket class. Learn trimming and seasoning, proper smoking techniques, and ways to use leftover meat and trim, all while snacking on meat treats and a curated whiskey selection. Tickets are $100 and class starts at 10am.  

Sun, Feb 18
Japanese–Pacific Northwest Popup Dinner
Chef Shinya Asami has created an exclusive seven-course Japanese dinner, popping up this week at Caruccio's on Mercer Island. The Tokyo native specializes in organic cooking and local casual dining, and pairs each course with a different kind of sake. Tickets are $110, and dinner starts at 5:30pm.

Sun, Feb 18
Brunch with Musang
Seattle Met Next Hot Chef Melissa Miranda hosts Musang, her recurring Filipino brunch popup at Bar del Corso on the third Sunday of every month. This month's theme: Chinese New Year, and China's influences in Filipino cuisine. Tickets are $40 and are available for multiple time slots. 

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.

 

