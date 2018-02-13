  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Olympia Dispatch

A Bill Would Decriminalize Sexting for Minors

"This is a bill that is about 10 years overdue."

By Hayat Norimine 2/13/2018 at 10:50am

Phone texting flickr jhaymesisviphotography uorajs

Image: Jhaymesisviphotography

If you're a 16-year-old in Washington state who sent a nude photo to a significant other, you could be charged with a crime.

A bill sponsored by Manka Dhingra, a Redmond Democrat, would decriminalize sexting for youth—by changing a child pornography law on sexually explicit photos to no longer apply to perpetrators who are minors. If approved, it would no longer be a crime to send photos of yourself; it would be a misdemeanor for minors disseminating photos of other minors.

Senate Bill 6566 made it out of the Senate on Saturday with 31 votes in favor—including some GOP legislators like John Braun—and 16 Republicans against. The companion bill, sponsored by Noel Frame, didn't make it out of the House Early Learning and Human Services Committee. 

Brad Drury, a defense attorney in Olympia, said he represented a 15-year-old girl who took a photo of her and her friend partially nude; classmates had seen it and reported it to law enforcement. The girl faced a charge of manufacturing child pornography. The prosecutors eventually offered a lesser charge of telephone harassment because the girls had no criminal background. 

"I cannot emphasize how harmful and stressful that experience was for my client, her friend, and their families," Drury said at the public hearing late January. 

The legislation received widespread support among attorneys (both the Washington Defender Association and Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys) and criminal justice advocates, who say it's long overdue; when lawmakers crafted the statute in 1984, sexting wasn't an option. 

Proponents of the bill say harsh criminal laws on minors, whose brains are still developing and are more prone to risk-taking, does more harm than good; it subjects youth to a negative experience with the criminal justice system, can damage lives with a criminal background, and imposes penalties that make it more difficult to correct the behavior. The bill would also require minors to forfeit the photos. No one testified against the bill.  

"This is a bill that is about 10 years overdue," said Todd Dowell of the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.

Filed under
Noel Frame, Manka Dhingra, State Senate, Child Pornography, Sexting, Olympia
Show Comments

Related Content

Election 2017

With Dhingra's Win, Democrats Take Control of the State Senate

11/08/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Election 2017

Joe Biden Endorses Manka Dhingra

10/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Election 2017

45th District Independent Is Voting for Dhingra

08/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Olympia Dispatch

A Bill to Abolish the Death Penalty Garners Support in Washington

02/02/2018 By Manola Secaira

Eat & Drink

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Fun With Listicles

Stroll Over to These 7 Walkup Windows

02/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Big Data Dining and Valentine Suggestions

02/09/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Sadness

Restaurant Roux Will Close on February 18

02/09/2018 By Rosin Saez

Wishful Drinking

9 ‘Hamilton’-Inspired Cocktails We Wish We Could Drink

02/08/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fun with Listicles

Pizza Time: A Compendium of Seattle's Superb Slices

02/07/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff Edited by Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: February 12–16

02/12/2018 By Manola Secaira and Kaelan Hicks

culture fix

Things to Do After Work: February 5–9

02/06/2018 By Manola Secaira

Ticket Alert

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Ciara, and the Seattle Symphony Team Up for a Benefit Concert Hosted by Russell Wilson

02/06/2018 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: February 1–4

02/01/2018 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: February 2018

02/01/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Meet Courtney Sheehan, Cinema Nerd Turned Administrative Mastermind

01/31/2018 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Olympia Dispatch

A Bill Would Decriminalize Sexting for Minors

10:50am By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top 10 Stories: Marijuana Misdemeanors, Rent Control, and the Statute of Limitations for Rape

02/09/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

Olympia Dispatch

House Approves Bill to Remove Statute of Limitations for Rape

02/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle Will Dismiss All Misdemeanor Pot Convictions

02/08/2018 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Understanding the Burke-Gilman Trail's Legal Battle

02/07/2018 By Hayat Norimine

King County

King County Sheriff Hires Her Chief of Staff

02/07/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

In-Flight Fashion

Alaska Airlines Debuts New Uniforms by Designer Luly Yang

01/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 15–21

01/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Style

Exclusive North Face Capsule Collection Debuts at Nordstrom

01/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Downtown Happy Hours You Can Actually Make It To

02/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

News You Can Booze

New Bar Black Cat Slinks into Belltown

02/05/2018 By Rosin Saez

Bar Stool Dispatch

Mr. Darcy’s, Belltown's Lowkey Cocktail and Wine Bar

01/30/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipping Out

A Seattleite’s Guide to Cruise Ships

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe