Culture Fix
Things to Do After Work: February 12–16
Create "relationship capsules" with artist Timothy Rysdyke, sing along to pop heartthrobs at Central Cinema, and support local bands covering local legends.
Tue, Feb 13
Timothy Rysdyke: Exes & Ohhhhhs
Gather the leftovers of your past relationships—love letters, polaroids, or mascara-stained V-day gifts—and bring them to Timothy Rysdyke. The artist who crafted pieces from the remnants of his own past love affairs for Party Hat’s newest art gallery, Exes and Ohhhhhhs: A Relationship Museum invites guests to make relationship capsules from their own objet trouvé. $25–$75, Party Hat
Tue, Feb 13
Chinese Soul Food
Local author and award-winning food writer Hsiao-Ching Chou discusses her new cookbook Chinese Soul Food. Chou is a beloved cooking instructor, warming the hearts of many through her expertise of soup dumplings and mu shu pork. Attendees will learn the dos and don'ts of cooking exquisite Chinese food, and may even pick up on a few techniques on how to properly wok. Free, Seattle Central Library
Thu, Feb 15
Dream Date Sing Along
Keep the Valentine vibes going one day longer with a sing-along featuring classic teenage heartthrobs, from boy bands like N'Sync to more contemporary chart-toppers solo like Bruno Mars. As with most Central Cinema sing-alongs, tickets disappear quickly. If you can’t snag them before V-Day, pop into the theater for an appropriately romantic showings of Moonstruck or Before Sunrise instead. $14, Central Cinema
Fri, Feb 16
Judah and The Lion
What is more alluring than a genre-blending band? Folk, hip-hop, and rock converge on Judah and the Lion's album Folk Hop N' Roll, producing chart-topping tracks like, "Take It All Back". The Nashville-natives will have you swaying to some real resonant folk sounds on the Seattle stop of their Going to Mars Tour. $28, Showbox SoDo
Fri, Feb 16
Locals Only! A Benefit for Seattle Music Partners
Conor Byrne Pub wants to celebrate Seattle’s musical history. Local bands Church of the Cat, Sean Morse, and Visceral Candy cover songs made famous by local greats like Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain. All proceeds go to Seattle Music Partners, a nonprofit dedicated to raising Seattle’s next generation of artists by providing schools with band instruments and instruction. TBA, Conor Byrne Pub
Concerts
Books & Talks