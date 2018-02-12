After repurposing his romantic memorabilia for Exes and Ohhhhhhs: A Relationship Museum, local artist Timothy Rysdyke invites guests to do the same. Image: Timothy Rysdyke

Tue, Feb 13

Timothy Rysdyke: Exes & Ohhhhhs

Gather the leftovers of your past relationships—love letters, polaroids, or mascara-stained V-day gifts—and bring them to Timothy Rysdyke. The artist who crafted pieces from the remnants of his own past love affairs for Party Hat’s newest art gallery, Exes and Ohhhhhhs: A Relationship Museum invites guests to make relationship capsules from their own objet trouvé. $25–$75, Party Hat

Tue, Feb 13

Chinese Soul Food

Local author and award-winning food writer Hsiao-Ching Chou discusses her new cookbook Chinese Soul Food. Chou is a beloved cooking instructor, warming the hearts of many through her expertise of soup dumplings and mu shu pork. Attendees will learn the dos and don'ts of cooking exquisite Chinese food, and may even pick up on a few techniques on how to properly wok. Free, Seattle Central Library

Thu, Feb 15

Dream Date Sing Along

Keep the Valentine vibes going one day longer with a sing-along featuring classic teenage heartthrobs, from boy bands like N'Sync to more contemporary chart-toppers solo like Bruno Mars. As with most Central Cinema sing-alongs, tickets disappear quickly. If you can’t snag them before V-Day, pop into the theater for an appropriately romantic showings of Moonstruck or Before Sunrise instead. $14, Central Cinema

Fri, Feb 16

Judah and The Lion

What is more alluring than a genre-blending band? Folk, hip-hop, and rock converge on Judah and the Lion's album Folk Hop N' Roll, producing chart-topping tracks like, "Take It All Back". The Nashville-natives will have you swaying to some real resonant folk sounds on the Seattle stop of their Going to Mars Tour. $28, Showbox SoDo

Fri, Feb 16

Locals Only! A Benefit for Seattle Music Partners

Conor Byrne Pub wants to celebrate Seattle’s musical history. Local bands Church of the Cat, Sean Morse, and Visceral Candy cover songs made famous by local greats like Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain. All proceeds go to Seattle Music Partners, a nonprofit dedicated to raising Seattle’s next generation of artists by providing schools with band instruments and instruction. TBA, Conor Byrne Pub