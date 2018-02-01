  1. Eat & Drink
Where to Dine Out for Valentine's Day: 2018 Edition

For Valentines and Galentines, Tinder dates and soul mates.

By Diane Stephani 2/1/2018 at 9:30am

Hp bubbles cfvhpo

Image: Courtesy of Heartwood Provisions

Reservations, as always, are key. 

Adana 
Six courses with dishes like chicken nanban with shiitake puree, lobster tempura, beef tenderloin with mayo mashed potatoes, and molten lava cake with cedar smoked gelato and red miso caramel. $90 per person

Artusi 
Four courses including pancetta-mozzarella panini with spicy fonduta and roasted potatoes, kale salad with avocado and blood orange, lasagna bolognese with marinara, and caramel cake with coffee frosting and brown butter streusel. $65 per person 

Bookstore Bar and Cafe 
Westland Distillery selections paired with a four-course menu: shigoku oysters, duck confit salad, 72-hour braised zabuton steak with celeriac puree, and torchon foie gras with pear textures and whiskey gastrique. $60 per person, $80 with whiskey pairings

El Gaucho Seattle 
Three courses accompanied by a cabaret show. Choose from options like crab avocado crostini, filet mignon, sea bass, vegetarian jambalaya, and bread pudding with vanilla ice cream and praline-rum sauce. $150 per person

Heartwood Provisions 
Five courses with geoduck, seared yellowtail with sunchoke puree, dry-aged ribeye with parsnip confit, and coconut tapioca with condensed milk foam. $95 per person

Hitchcock 
Eight courses such as wood-fired bone marrow, ube and sweet potato terrine, squid ink bucatini, sunchoke and celeriac risotto, and dry-aged beef ribeye. $120 per person, optional $60 for beverage pairings

Lark 
Four courses with raclette tartine, caramelized onion soup, lamb chops with sunchoke puree and red wine sauce, and a blood orange and coconut milkshake. $120 per person, $55 optional wine pairing

Le Messe 
An amuse of celeriac soup with pesto and black truffle, plus three courses such as ahi tuna with pomello, farro, and green goddess dressing, black cod with Manilla clams and garbanzo beans, risotto with wild mushrooms, salsify, and mascarpone, and amarena cherry sorbet with mint and sea salt. $75 per person

Mercato Stellina 
Live music by Lenny Luzzi, five courses with kushi oysters and radish salsa with yuzu lemon, steak tartare with quail egg, foie gras with apple and pear compote, chicken tortellini, and blood orange sorbet. $65 per person, $40 optional wine pairing 

Palisade 
Three courses with Dungeness crab and lobster bisque, surf  and turf, organic roast chicken, and mascarpone cheesecake with raspberry coulis. $75 per person, $12–$15 beverage pairing

Raccolto 
Four courses: sunchoke chips and dip with salmon roe and chives, hamachi crudo, rigatoni with brussels sprout pesto, lamb loin with polenta, bitter greens, and saba, and an almond and olive oil cake with gremolata and caramel. $70 per person

RN74 
Five courses with oysters and caviar with eucalyptus creme fraiche, Maine lobster thermadore with cognac creme, and champignon de Paris and tarragon. $125 per person, $65–$85 for beverage pairing

Spinasse 
Six courses with braised oxtail risotto, roasted lamb chop with melted leeks, fritti misti, and pistachio-mascarpone cream with luxardo cherry mousse. $115 per person, $50 for wine pairing

Stateside 
Four courses with choices like hamachi sashimi, salmon roe on crispy sticky rice, glazed turkey wing, Dungeness crab cake with sesame noodles, and caramelized banana cake. $75 per person, $35 for wine pairings 

Stoneburner 
Four courses with caviar dip and chips, Dungeness crab salad with aleppo pepper, egg yolk raviolo with sheep’s milk ricotta, grilled lamb loin with Baharat spice, and chocolate hazelnut mousse crunch. $75 per person, additional $19 for bubbles pairing

Vendemmia 
Three courses which include tomato tagliatelle with pesto, bacon, and ricotta salata, beef cheeks with roasted garlic, speck, and celeriac gremolata, and chestnut semifreddo with buttermilk, bay leaf, and green apple. $75 per person

Volunteer Park Cafe 
Five courses including prawn salad with citrus and avocado, seafood consomme, duck breast with sweet potato puree and apple-cress salad, pork tenderloin with escarole and pear chutney, and chocolate mousse with raspberries and pistachio crumble. $95 per person, $130 with wine pairings

