Food & Drink
Where to Dine Out for Valentine's Day: 2018 Edition
For Valentines and Galentines, Tinder dates and soul mates.
Reservations, as always, are key.
Adana
Six courses with dishes like chicken nanban with shiitake puree, lobster tempura, beef tenderloin with mayo mashed potatoes, and molten lava cake with cedar smoked gelato and red miso caramel. $90 per person
Artusi
Four courses including pancetta-mozzarella panini with spicy fonduta and roasted potatoes, kale salad with avocado and blood orange, lasagna bolognese with marinara, and caramel cake with coffee frosting and brown butter streusel. $65 per person
Bookstore Bar and Cafe
Westland Distillery selections paired with a four-course menu: shigoku oysters, duck confit salad, 72-hour braised zabuton steak with celeriac puree, and torchon foie gras with pear textures and whiskey gastrique. $60 per person, $80 with whiskey pairings
El Gaucho Seattle
Three courses accompanied by a cabaret show. Choose from options like crab avocado crostini, filet mignon, sea bass, vegetarian jambalaya, and bread pudding with vanilla ice cream and praline-rum sauce. $150 per person
Heartwood Provisions
Five courses with geoduck, seared yellowtail with sunchoke puree, dry-aged ribeye with parsnip confit, and coconut tapioca with condensed milk foam. $95 per person
Hitchcock
Eight courses such as wood-fired bone marrow, ube and sweet potato terrine, squid ink bucatini, sunchoke and celeriac risotto, and dry-aged beef ribeye. $120 per person, optional $60 for beverage pairings
Lark
Four courses with raclette tartine, caramelized onion soup, lamb chops with sunchoke puree and red wine sauce, and a blood orange and coconut milkshake. $120 per person, $55 optional wine pairing
Le Messe
An amuse of celeriac soup with pesto and black truffle, plus three courses such as ahi tuna with pomello, farro, and green goddess dressing, black cod with Manilla clams and garbanzo beans, risotto with wild mushrooms, salsify, and mascarpone, and amarena cherry sorbet with mint and sea salt. $75 per person
Mercato Stellina
Live music by Lenny Luzzi, five courses with kushi oysters and radish salsa with yuzu lemon, steak tartare with quail egg, foie gras with apple and pear compote, chicken tortellini, and blood orange sorbet. $65 per person, $40 optional wine pairing
Palisade
Three courses with Dungeness crab and lobster bisque, surf and turf, organic roast chicken, and mascarpone cheesecake with raspberry coulis. $75 per person, $12–$15 beverage pairing
Raccolto
Four courses: sunchoke chips and dip with salmon roe and chives, hamachi crudo, rigatoni with brussels sprout pesto, lamb loin with polenta, bitter greens, and saba, and an almond and olive oil cake with gremolata and caramel. $70 per person
RN74
Five courses with oysters and caviar with eucalyptus creme fraiche, Maine lobster thermadore with cognac creme, and champignon de Paris and tarragon. $125 per person, $65–$85 for beverage pairing
Spinasse
Six courses with braised oxtail risotto, roasted lamb chop with melted leeks, fritti misti, and pistachio-mascarpone cream with luxardo cherry mousse. $115 per person, $50 for wine pairing
Stateside
Four courses with choices like hamachi sashimi, salmon roe on crispy sticky rice, glazed turkey wing, Dungeness crab cake with sesame noodles, and caramelized banana cake. $75 per person, $35 for wine pairings
Stoneburner
Four courses with caviar dip and chips, Dungeness crab salad with aleppo pepper, egg yolk raviolo with sheep’s milk ricotta, grilled lamb loin with Baharat spice, and chocolate hazelnut mousse crunch. $75 per person, additional $19 for bubbles pairing
Vendemmia
Three courses which include tomato tagliatelle with pesto, bacon, and ricotta salata, beef cheeks with roasted garlic, speck, and celeriac gremolata, and chestnut semifreddo with buttermilk, bay leaf, and green apple. $75 per person
Volunteer Park Cafe
Five courses including prawn salad with citrus and avocado, seafood consomme, duck breast with sweet potato puree and apple-cress salad, pork tenderloin with escarole and pear chutney, and chocolate mousse with raspberries and pistachio crumble. $95 per person, $130 with wine pairings
Editor’s Pick
Volunteer Park Cafe and Marketplace
Editor’s Pick
Vendemmia
Editor’s Pick
Stoneburner
Editor’s Pick
Stateside
Editor’s Pick
Cascina Spinasse
Editor’s Pick
RN74
Editor’s Pick
Raccolto
Editor’s Pick
Lark
Editor’s Pick
Hitchcock Restaurant
Editor’s Pick
El Gaucho
Editor’s Pick
Bookstore Bar
Editor’s Pick
Artusi
Editor’s Pick