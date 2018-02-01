The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: February 2018

Classical & More

La La Live

Feb 13 & 14 Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone charmed audiences in 2016’s Oscar-winning song-and-dance spectacular, but the music played the most vital role in making La La Land so memorable. Listen to the jazz, the jingles, and the uplifting Golden Age of Cinema–style score live with Seattle Symphony alongside a projection of the film (with vocal tracks, so feel free to sing along). Benaroya Hall, seattlesymphony.org

Visual Art

My Shame

Feb 1–Mar 31 Humaira Abid’s uncanny wood-carved sculptures and provocative three­dimensional objects arrest the eyes with powerful simplicity. But it’s what she says with her artwork, strikingly clear as the art itself, that feels the most urgent. In her new exhibition My Shame, Abid puts taboo on display, specifically the social restraints of women in both her native Pakistan and home in the United States. ArtXchange, artxchange.org

Concerts

Katy Perry

Feb 3 The indomitable Katy Perry powers through her albums, Super Bowl halftime shows, and stadium concerts with brute pop force. In her fifth studio album, 2017’s Witness, Perry turned in much of her sticky-sweet pop hooks for more grown-up atmospheric beats and even a bit of ’80s new wave. But she still brings down the house live. Tacoma Dome, tacomadome.org

Dance

Swan Lake

Feb 2–11 Pacific Northwest Ballet starts off 2018 with, not just a classic, but perhaps the most famous classical ballet of all time: Swan Lake. The lyrical dancing, the iconic Odette-Odile role, Tchaikovsky’s romantic compositions—to many these make up the quintessential example of the art form. Former PNB artistic director Kent Stowell’s choreography celebrates everything that makes Swan Lake so exemplary. McCaw Hall, pnb.org

Books & Talks

Colson Whitehead

“All men are created equal. Unless we decide you are not a man.”

Feb 15 With The Underground Railroad, the 2016 novel blending Civil War history and magical realism, Whitehead established himself as a dynamic voice for American identity. Benaroya Hall, lectures.org

Special Events

Lunar New Year

Feb 11 Say goodbye to the Year of the Rooster (and what a year it was) and welcome the Year of the Dog. There’s really only one way to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Seattle, and that’s in the Chinatown–International District. Every year thousands of attendees take to its streets to enjoy traditional dancing, martial arts, taiko drumming, and $3 plates from local restaurants. Chinatown–­International District, cidbia.org

