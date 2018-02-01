  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: February 2018

PNB returns to ‘Swan Lake,’ Seattle Symphony feels the whimsy with ‘La La Land,’ and artist Humaira Abid puts taboo on display.

By Darren Davis 2/1/2018 at 10:30am Published in the February 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Lll d41 d42 06803 r bs6wcp

Image: Courtesy Dale Robinette

Classical & More

La La Live

Feb 13 & 14 Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone charmed audiences in 2016’s Oscar-winning song-and-dance spectacular, but the music played the most vital role in making La La Land so memorable. Listen to the jazz, the jingles, and the uplifting Golden Age of Cinema–style score live with Seattle Symphony alongside a projection of the film (with vocal tracks, so feel free to sing along). Benaroya Hall, seattlesymphony.org

Fading emerging detail wahcps
Visual Art 

My Shame

Feb 1–Mar 31 Humaira Abid’s uncanny wood-carved sculptures and provocative three­dimensional objects arrest the eyes with powerful simplicity. But it’s what she says with her artwork, strikingly clear as the art itself, that feels the most urgent. In her new exhibition My Shame, Abid puts taboo on display, specifically the social restraints of women in both her native Pakistan and home in the United States. ArtXchange, artxchange.org

Katy perry bon appetit publicity image 2 jpg rony alwin 2 sqnmnb

Image: Courtesy Rony Alwin

Concerts

Katy Perry

Feb 3 The indomitable Katy Perry powers through her albums, Super Bowl halftime shows, and stadium concerts with brute pop force. In her fifth studio album, 2017’s Witness, Perry turned in much of her sticky-sweet pop hooks for more grown-up atmospheric beats and even a bit of ’80s new wave. But she still brings down the house live. Tacoma Dome, tacomadome.org

Swanlake2015 0499 angela sterling eqxkaz

Image: Angela Sterling

Dance 

Swan Lake

Feb 2–11 Pacific Northwest Ballet starts off 2018 with, not just a classic, but perhaps the most famous classical ballet of all time: Swan Lake. The lyrical dancing, the iconic Odette-Odile role, Tchaikovsky’s romantic compositions—to many these make up the quintessential example of the art form. Former PNB artistic director Kent Stowell’s choreography celebrates everything that makes Swan Lake so exemplary. McCaw Hall, pnb.org

Colson whitehead c madeline whitehead bkjpt5

Image: Madeline Whitehead

Books & Talks

Colson Whitehead

“All men are created equal. Unless we decide you are not a man.”

Feb 15 With The Underground Railroad, the 2016 novel blending Civil War history and magical realism, Whitehead established himself as a dynamic voice for American identity. Benaroya Hall, lectures.org

Special Events 

Lunar New Year

Feb 11 Say goodbye to the Year of the Rooster (and what a year it was) and welcome the Year of the Dog. There’s really only one way to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Seattle, and that’s in the Chinatown–International District. Every year thousands of attendees take to its streets to enjoy traditional dancing, martial arts, taiko drumming, and $3 plates from local restaurants. Chinatown–­International District, cidbia.org

Lunar new year seattle h653ad

Image: Cham Bunphoath

Want more? For a full list of top upcoming event picks, check our online calendar.

Filed under
Met Picks
Show Comments

Related Content

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: January 2018

12/25/2017 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle, December 2017

11/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: November 2017

10/27/2017 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: October 2017

09/22/2017 By Darren Davis

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Where to Dine Out for Valentine's Day: 2018 Edition

9:30am By Diane Stephani

Critic's Picks

What We're Eating Now: February 2018

8:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

The Women's Issue

Angela Stowell, Chief Everything Officer

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

The Battle of Porktown

Oh, Hey—Here's the Carlile Room's 'Hamilton'-Themed Menu

01/31/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Yesssssss

Salt and Straw's 2 Seattle Locations Are Here

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 31–February 6

01/31/2018 By Diane Stephani

Arts & Culture

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: February 2018

10:30am By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Meet Courtney Sheehan, Cinema Nerd Turned Administrative Mastermind

01/31/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Two WNBA Championships. Four Olympic Gold Medals. Yup—Sue Bird Is a Baller.

01/31/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

4 Books by Seattle Women to Read Right Now

01/31/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

The Women's Issue

Kiki Wolfkill Wants More Women to Get Into Gaming

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

The Women's Issue

Ijeoma Oluo: Seattle, You're Not Mad Enough

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

News & City Life

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

The Women's Issue

How Tracy Rector Uses Art to Empower Indigenous Communities

01/31/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Women's Issue

Meet Courtney Sheehan, Cinema Nerd Turned Administrative Mastermind

01/31/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Marty Hartman, the Single-Minded Homelessness Crusader

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

The Women's Issue

How The Evergrey Fosters Community in Ever-Growing Seattle

01/31/2018 By Darren Davis

Style & Shopping

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

In-Flight Fashion

Alaska Airlines Debuts New Uniforms by Designer Luly Yang

01/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 15–21

01/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Style

Exclusive North Face Capsule Collection Debuts at Nordstrom

01/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Mr. Darcy’s, Belltown's Lowkey Cocktail and Wine Bar

01/30/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipping Out

A Seattleite’s Guide to Cruise Ships

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe