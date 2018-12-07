This Week in Restaurant News: A New Dick's Location and Retro Burgers Arrive Downtown

Scratch Deli Shutters

Oh no! Capitol Hill Seattle broke the news that 12th Avenue's singular sandwich spot will close later this month. In six short years, Scratch became one of those unexpected institutions that give a neighborhood texture, and felt personal amidst a sea of shiny new spots. It will be missed...and not just for that butter chicken sandwich.

Mr. Saigon Around Town

When Huy Tat isn't busy with his family business, Hue Ky Mi Gia, or his Lan Hue banh mi shop, he's expanding Mr. Saigon, his fast-casual cafe on 12th Ave, near Seattle U. Tat has another location in the works at Second and Pike, and a mission to bring Vietnam's signature sandwiches more firmly into the mainstream. The downtown Mr. Saigon will also serve fresh spring rolls, housemade croissant sandwiches, and salads (the new location's expanded menu will eventually replicate on 12th Ave, too). Tat's also planning a Pioneer Square outpost.

Midcentury Burger Madness

When I stopped by the new Salumi last week, the crowds at nearby Meg's Burgers were nearly as intense as the porchetta-seeking masses. Megan Coombes, the chef from Altstadt, has lent half her name (and presumably the full force of her talents) to this brand new retro-esque burger diner downtown, that manages to appear as if it's been there forever. Eater Seattle has details on the smash burgers, beef fat fries, and other updated Americana.

Countdown to Dick's

Speaking of burgers, and retro things, Dick's Drive-In opens its Kent store on December 12. The official invite promises local high school marching bands and a hydroplane, but I'm even more curious about the contents of the popup Dick's-themed holiday shop.

The Evolution of Bar Cotto

When Ethan Stowell put Anchovies and Olives and Bar Cotto on the market, the former soon morphed into a Sichuan and Yunnan restaurant. The next-door pizza bar, though, lingered on. Now, says, Capitol Hill Seattle blog, Bar Cotto has a new owner, Via Tribunali alum Brandon Barnato. He's not planning any drastic changes, but will add some handmade pasta to the menu.

