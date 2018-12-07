  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: A New Dick's Location and Retro Burgers Arrive Downtown

Five dining developments that hit our radar this week.

By Allecia Vermillion 12/7/2018 at 9:00am

Image: Dick's Drive-In

Scratch Deli Shutters

Oh no! Capitol Hill Seattle broke the news that 12th Avenue's singular sandwich spot will close later this month. In six short years, Scratch became one of those unexpected institutions that give a neighborhood texture, and felt personal amidst a sea of shiny new spots. It will be missed...and not just for that butter chicken sandwich.

Mr. Saigon Around Town

When Huy Tat isn't busy with his family business, Hue Ky Mi Gia, or his Lan Hue banh mi shop, he's expanding Mr. Saigon, his fast-casual cafe on 12th Ave, near Seattle U. Tat has another location in the works at Second and Pike, and a mission to bring Vietnam's signature sandwiches more firmly into the mainstream. The downtown Mr. Saigon will also serve fresh spring rolls, housemade croissant sandwiches, and salads (the new location's expanded menu will eventually replicate on 12th Ave, too). Tat's also planning a Pioneer Square outpost.

Midcentury Burger Madness

When I stopped by the new Salumi last week, the crowds at nearby Meg's Burgers were nearly as intense as the porchetta-seeking masses. Megan Coombes, the chef from Altstadt, has lent half her name (and presumably the full force of her talents) to this brand new retro-esque burger diner downtown, that manages to appear as if it's been there forever. Eater Seattle has details on the smash burgers, beef fat fries, and other updated Americana.

Countdown to Dick's

Speaking of burgers, and retro things, Dick's Drive-In opens its Kent store on December 12. The official invite promises local high school marching bands and a hydroplane, but I'm even more curious about the contents of the popup Dick's-themed holiday shop.

The Evolution of Bar Cotto 

When Ethan Stowell put Anchovies and Olives and Bar Cotto on the market, the former soon morphed into a Sichuan and Yunnan restaurant. The next-door pizza bar, though, lingered on. Now, says, Capitol Hill Seattle blog, Bar Cotto has a new owner, Via Tribunali alum Brandon Barnato. He's not planning any drastic changes, but will add some handmade pasta to the menu.

This Week on Nosh Pit

The Feast Portland team will give Taste Washington a culinary makeover.

Salumi is big now! Literally.

So many Christmas dinners

Filed under
Bar Cotto, Dick's Drive In, Burgers, Scratch Deli, Shifts and Shakeups
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Hop On the Grain Train

Edouardo Jordan's New Bar, Lucinda, Is an Ode to Glorious Grain

11:11am By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: A New Dick's Location and Retro Burgers Arrive Downtown

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Seasonal Sustenance 2018

Where to Dine on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day Around Seattle

12/06/2018 By Aly Brady

Oeno Files

The Feast Portland Team Provides a Culinary Assist for Taste Washington 2019

12/05/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner December 5–11

12/05/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Art Tech

Art and Commerce Collide at Modernist Cuisine Gallery

12/04/2018 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

No Joke

Brandi Carlile Is Nominated for Six Grammy Awards

12:47pm By Anne Dennon

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do December 7–9

12/06/2018 By Gwen Hughes

First Thursday

4 Shows to See at December Art Walk

12/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

Art Tech

Art and Commerce Collide at Modernist Cuisine Gallery

12/04/2018 By Stefan Milne

Sad Day

Gramma Press Is Finished

12/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

9 Pacific Northwest Cookbooks for Food-Loving Friends

12/03/2018 By Jaime Archer

News & City Life

This Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Safe Injection Sites, Police Accountability, and Seattle Hockey

10:43am By Anne Dennon

KeyArena

Seattle Is Getting a Hockey Team

12/04/2018 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

State Legislators Plan to Pass Original Revisions to Deadly Force Initiative

12/03/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Election 2019

Who Is Running for Seattle City Council?

12/03/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Upzoning

Ruling Supports Most Findings in FEIS for Seattle's Affordable Housing Plan

11/22/2018 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

What's Next for Washington to Address Climate Change?

11/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

11 Holiday Markets You Need to Check Out

8:45am By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

5 Ways to Give the Gift of Self-Care

12/06/2018 By Rosin Saez With Elizabeth Podlesnik

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

5 Bags and Bling for the Accessory-Obsessed

12/03/2018 By Rosin Saez With Elizabeth Podlesnik

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

9 Pacific Northwest Cookbooks for Food-Loving Friends

12/03/2018 By Jaime Archer

Sales & Events

Wear What When December 3–9

12/03/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Discount Countdown

Cyber Monday Deals That Support Small Local Businesses

11/26/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Island Time

A Seattleite’s Guide to Visiting Hawaii After the Eruption

11/20/2018 By Pam Mandel

Rejuvenation Vacation

These Resorts Bring Wellness to the Oregon Coast

10/16/2018 By Allison Williams

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe