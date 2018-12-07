11 Holiday Markets You Need to Check Out

The ever-lush Glasswing Shop has a Holiday Maker's Market coming mid-December. Image: Courtesy Glasswing

It's fine, everything's fine. We are merely three weeks away from the big day, you know the one with 12 tiny reindeer and a sleigh? So, to help with those lists that you're checking twice, we've created a go-to holiday market guide around town where you can get out and support some of our favorite designers, makers, and shakers.

Winter Solstice Market

Dec 7 & 8

The one and only indoor winter market debuts today at Magnuson Park Hangar 30. Over 100 local pop-up shops will have their work on display for your wandering eye. While you shop, grab a beer festival ticket for $25 to quench your thirst. It will be a festive weekend of all things handmade with live music and entertainment that will have you rockin' around the Christmas tree. 5–10pm, 12–8pm, 6310 NE 74th Street

NAAM Holiday Market

Dec 8

The Northwest African American Museum hosts their very first holiday market and we couldn't be more excited. Come here for the local, diverse artists; stay for the wonderful African American art in the museum. 11-5 pm, 2300 S Massachusetts St



HYEI Holiday Market

Dec 8 & 9

Get ready for the holiday season with your favorite west coast brands—you know like, Guillermo Bravo, Silvae, and Rachel Ravitch. There will be a bar fixing up fancy holiday cocktails that will keep your one hand busy while the other one points out all the things you want under the tree this year. 12-8pm, 12-6pm, 1402 E Pike St.

Handmade Holiday Market at Second Use

Dec 8

Combat your holiday shopping at Seattle’s largest architectural salvage yard, Second Use, as they host over 50 local artists for its sixth annual indoor market. In addition to the market, they'll be hosting a storewide sale and a beer garden to benefit Sawhorse Revolution. This is what we like to call resourceful creativeness at it's finest. 10–4pm, 3223 6th Ave S

West Seattle Winter Night Market

Dec 14

Small businesses unite in West Seattle for a night market curated for all those who have an adoration for the uniquely handmade. It's time to put on those mittens and scarves, grab something warm to sip on, and peruse a wide selection of handcrafted jewelry, florals, paper goods, candles, and more. 5–9pm, 4156 California Ave SW

Pioneer Square Neighborhood Holiday Market

Dec 14

Bask in the warmth of the holiday season and explore everything this rad neighborhood has to offer at downtown’s historic Pioneer Square. Numerous local vendors are coming together for one day only to offer great promotions, fun prizes, and festive activities. A little elf told us it's also Holiday Hooky Hour and that there will be carolers singing holiday jams. 1–4pm, 10–8pm, 117 S Washington St.

17th Annual Parlor-Vesary & Holiday Pop-up Sale

Dec 15

Starring all of your Parlor Favorites: Inga, Ruby, Banana, Minz and Miss Margaret May, it's time to celebrate Pretty Parlor's 17 years in business. Join the Capitol Hill boutique for a sale offering 17 percent off the entire store and holiday pop-up shop featuring Anna Banana Ceramics! Sips and snacks will be provided plus some free gifts with purchase. 12–5pm, 119 Summit Ave E

Glasswing's 5th Annual Holiday Maker's Market

Dec 15 & 16

In its fifth year the Capitol Hill shop is going big, like expanding their holiday market into Melrose Market space next door big. Shop wares, goods, and treats from the likes of Ayako and Family (the apricot jam is my jam!), Natasha Alphonse Ceramics, Faris, Butter Home, and of course Glasswing (plants are the gifts that keep giving, if you didn't know). Expect live music all weekend long, plus a bevy of beverages and food to keep your shop game strong thanks to Marseille, Sitka and Spruce, Rainshadow Meats, and more. Glasswing: Sat 11–8pm, Sun 11–7pm; Melrose Market: Sat 11–6pm, Sun 11–6pm, 1525 Melrose Ave



Callus in Pioneer Square Holiday Popup

Dec 15 & 16

Two popups, both days, stay tuned for more details as we have them. Or: just show up! Callus always puts up amazing events. 11–6pm, 117 S Washington St.

Handmade for the Holidays: A Cozy Explosion

Thru Dec 23

...an explosion of local ceramics and crafts, that is! Saltstone Ceramics is setting the wheels aside and expanding their gallery for the holidays. Work from more than a dozen artisans, crafters, and specialty makers will be on display and not just with ceramics. They've scoured the Northwest for the best artisanal goods: too-beautiful-to-use cutting boards from Ruby Pear, dramatic jewelry from Twyla Dill and Midnight Pacific, leatherwork from Mountain Fox Goods. 11–6pm, 2206 N 45th St

Seattle Made Holiday Popup

Dec 7, 14 & 21

Seattle Made, an initiative to grow and support the area's urban manufacturing and producer economy, is coming in hot for the holidays. Community vendors will be selling a variety of holiday gifts, wearables, and handmade merchandise up until the last minute. Hello procrastinators! Grace Gow, Fresh Tangerine, and Swift.Industries are only a few of the participating businesses hanging out at one of the hippest markets in Seattle. 3–6pm, 400 Fairview Ave N

