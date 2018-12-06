Weekend What to Do December 7–9

PJ Morton performs at the Crocodile Friday. Image: Patrick Melon

Fri, Dec 7

Fika Friday

Following the hygge frenzy, the Swedish fika, a meditative coffee break, might now emerge as the hottest Scandinavian ritual. Book Larder gets in on the Nordic craze by hosting Fika Friday, where friends and neighbors can gather to enjoy a hot beverage and take a moment to relax during the hectic holiday season. Book Larder, Free

PJ Morton

Singer-producer PJ Morton comes to the Crocodile to perform his R&B oeuvre at the end a productive year. The Maroon 5 keyboardist released Gumbo Unplugged, a casual take on his 2017 album, which makes warm tunes even more endearing. A Christmas album, released in November, reveals his equally robust gospel tendencies. The Crocodile, $20

Sat, Dec 8

First Date!

If your own Tinder disasters aren’t enough, masochist improviser Haley Baglau puts her love life in the spotlight for your entertainment. Show up Saturday to see a live first date with an online suitor, which will eventually become fodder for a night of improv. Pocket Theater, $10

Sun, Dec 9

Sing It! Seattle

In another bit of exclamatory improv, Unexpected Productions gives the tone deaf and pitch imperfect center stage with another installment of their Sing It! series. In a holiday edition, amateurs will gather, vote on, and perform their favorite carols. A seasoned director and professional band will back singers as they live out their pop star dreams. Unexpected Productions Market Theater, $5