4 Shows to See at December Art Walk

Autumn by Richard Royal. Image: Courtesy Patricia Rovzar Gallery

Celebrate Art

Returning for its 26th year, Celebrate Art lets you sample from 38 of Patricia Rovzar’s artists at once. Maybe that’s a Lynda Lowe spacey oddity, Continuum, or Richard Royal’s pillar of sandblasted glass triangles, Autumn. Patricia Rovzar Gallery, 6–8pm

Gesture

Gesture can mean many things in art. It’s a type of drawing, a quick swipe of a painter’s brush, and it’s expression. The term’s meaning’s twine together in this group show, which comprises photos, sculpture, and works on paper. A portion of the proceeds will go to nonprofit Path With Art—which is a nice gesture. Prographica/KDR Gallery, 6–8pm

One of the "artifacts from the multiverse" at Glass Box. Image: Courtesy Glass Box Gallery

Artifacts from the Multiverse

The production design team behind the local sci-fi movie Prospect has now formed an art collective called TAKA Enlightenment Corp. Glass Box Gallery is now working with this pseudo-company (they think of it like an intergalactic Sotheby’s) to exhibit “artifacts from seven different dimensions.” There’s an audio guide for each piece, so bring headphones. Glass Box Gallery, 7–9pm

Eye Pudding 8 by Laura Castellanos. Image: Courtesy ArtXchange and Courtesy Laura Castellanos

Laura Castellanos

In Bodega (Love Materials), local artist Laura Castellanos will turn ArtXchange Gallery into an interactive shop. Expect acrylic on canvas paintings—perhaps a pineapple-headed person set against a popping yellow background—alongside bruja sock puppets lounging in a chest. ArtXchange Gallery, thru 8pm