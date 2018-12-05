  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner December 5–11

The week in which: Two eggnogs face off and holiday markets abound.

By Nosh Pit Staff 12/5/2018 at 9:00am

Eggplant fries forever, amen.

Image: Courtesy Poppy

Wed, Dec 6
Eggnog-Off at Brimmer and Heeltap 
It takes a real set of, uh, nogs to invite local eggnog phenom Sun Liquor over to square off its famed aged elixir against your own. But that's exactly what this lovely Ballard gastropub has done. Come hang by the firepit from 6 to 11, sample both eggnogs, and maybe have some s'mores while you're at it. The night comes with a casual apres-ski theme that's partly for fun, partly for necessity—it's cold outside. 

Dec 7 & 8
Winter Solstice Beer Festival
A new festival at Magnuson Park Hangar 30 unites scores of great breweries, from Ballard to Bavaria, to pour various warming winter ales. While the beer garden requires its own $25 ticket, it's part of a bigger night market event filled with craft vendors, food trucks, and more.

Sun, Dec 9
Noche Buena at Little Neon Taco
Monica Dimas’s First Hill taqueria will turn its hip little space over to BadWill Market for a mini gathering of curated holiday gifts from vendors like Sad Ancestor, and jewelry mavens like  Michelle Moises, Morning Ritual Studio, and Ohme’s Mia Stephenson. This celebration of poc, Latinx, and Filipinx vendors extends to the foodstuffs; LNT owner Monica Dimas will make tamales, Mariela Camacho’s Comadre Panaderia will be on hand with stellar baked goods. This all happens from 5–8, fueled by festive drinks.

Mon, Dec 10
Tom Douglas’s 12th Annual Cookbook Social
It’s a classic for a reason: Peruse cookbooks, meet authors, sample tastes from recipes and check a few names off your holiday shopping list (maybe with these new releases from regional authors). Oh, and do it all with a drink in hand. Need further incentive to get your $25 ticket? Check out this list of participants (the social runs from 5–7).

Tue, Dec 11 (and every Tuesday thereafter)
Thali Tuesdays
Hot off the heels of celebrating its 10th anniversary, Capitol Hill's Poppy is still keeping things fresh. Enter: Thali Tuesdays. Every Tuesday when you share a 10-item thali for two—thali being the Indian array of dishes and the signature dining mode at chef Jerry Traunfeld's restaurant—you'll also get eggplant fries or a bottle of wine (red, white, or sparkling) for $35. The menu changes weekly, but your thali may entailfresh paneer with chanterelles, coconut, curry leaf, beet soup, squash custard with pepitas, fennel persimmon salad, plus more. 

All Month Long
Li’l Woody’s Month of Giving
The burger chainlet behind the popular chef burger series is taking a similar approach with local nonprofits focused on homelessness. Each week in December brings a new burger special designed to benefit these vital operations: YouthCare, Mary’s Place, Operation Sack Lunch, and St. Luke’s Edible Hope Kitchen. The roster of burgers looks pretty tempting, even before you consider the worthy cause.

Filed under
Weekly Events, Food and Drink Events, Nosh Pit Weekly Planner
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Washington Wine Month

Kyle MacLachlan Loves a Damn Fine Glass of Wine

03/07/2019 By Rosin Saez

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink March 6–12

03/06/2019 By Haley Gray

Best of the City

Seattle's James Beard–Winning Restaurants

03/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Opening Dispatch

Homemade Mexican Fare Is Coming to SLU

03/05/2019 By Anne Dennon

Finger-Lickin' Good

Get a Taste of the South at These 14 Seattle Restaurants

03/04/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Exciting Times

Beacon Hill Is Getting a Filipino Restaurant Unlike Any Other

03/01/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

First Thursday

6 Shows to See at March Art Walk

03/06/2019 By Aly Brady

Artist Interview

Actress Amy Thone Talks Romeo and Juliet at ACT Theatre

03/05/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work March 4–7

03/04/2019 By Aly Brady

Seattle Met Events

2019 GeneroCity NonProfit Application

03/01/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do March 1–3

03/01/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Arts Notice

Jeffrey Gibson: Like a Hammer Hits SAM Tonight

02/28/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Housing & Homelessness

Despite Closure, Licton Springs Village Was a Tiny House Success Story

03/07/2019 By Anne Dennon

One-Sentence Stories

Flaky Amazon, Seattle Weekly, and...President Inslee?

03/01/2019 By Anne Dennon

Explainer

How the University of Washington Plans to Grow in the Next Decade

02/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Neighborhood in Flux

Little Saigon Is at a Literal and Figurative Crossroads

02/26/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Next in Line

The Next Generation Puts Its Spin on Iconic C–ID Businesses

02/26/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Presently Preserved

Kobo at Higo Marries Modern-Day Japantown with Its Past

02/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Style File

Jessica Underhill Has Slow and Steady Intentions for Her Growing Jewelry Line

03/07/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 4–10

03/04/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Fun With Listicles

8 Men's Stores We're Digging Right Now

02/28/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Cool & Collectible

5 Places to Shop in Chinatown–International District

02/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Presently Preserved

Kobo at Higo Marries Modern-Day Japantown with Its Past

02/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Seattle Potters Spin Stylish Ceramics

02/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Vinyl Vegans

Seattle Music Industry Insiders Are Opening a Capitol Hill Bar

02/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

Grab a Drink at These Go-To Seattle Brewpubs

02/26/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Barstool Dispatch

5 Pioneer Square Happy Hours to See You Through Winter

02/15/2019 By Anne Dennon

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe