Nosh Pit Weekly Planner December 5–11

Eggplant fries forever, amen. Image: Courtesy Poppy

Wed, Dec 6

Eggnog-Off at Brimmer and Heeltap

It takes a real set of, uh, nogs to invite local eggnog phenom Sun Liquor over to square off its famed aged elixir against your own. But that's exactly what this lovely Ballard gastropub has done. Come hang by the firepit from 6 to 11, sample both eggnogs, and maybe have some s'mores while you're at it. The night comes with a casual apres-ski theme that's partly for fun, partly for necessity—it's cold outside.

Dec 7 & 8

Winter Solstice Beer Festival

A new festival at Magnuson Park Hangar 30 unites scores of great breweries, from Ballard to Bavaria, to pour various warming winter ales. While the beer garden requires its own $25 ticket, it's part of a bigger night market event filled with craft vendors, food trucks, and more.

Sun, Dec 9

Noche Buena at Little Neon Taco

Monica Dimas’s First Hill taqueria will turn its hip little space over to BadWill Market for a mini gathering of curated holiday gifts from vendors like Sad Ancestor, and jewelry mavens like Michelle Moises, Morning Ritual Studio, and Ohme’s Mia Stephenson. This celebration of poc, Latinx, and Filipinx vendors extends to the foodstuffs; LNT owner Monica Dimas will make tamales, Mariela Camacho’s Comadre Panaderia will be on hand with stellar baked goods. This all happens from 5–8, fueled by festive drinks.

Mon, Dec 10

Tom Douglas’s 12th Annual Cookbook Social

It’s a classic for a reason: Peruse cookbooks, meet authors, sample tastes from recipes and check a few names off your holiday shopping list (maybe with these new releases from regional authors). Oh, and do it all with a drink in hand. Need further incentive to get your $25 ticket? Check out this list of participants (the social runs from 5–7).

Tue, Dec 11 (and every Tuesday thereafter)

Thali Tuesdays

Hot off the heels of celebrating its 10th anniversary, Capitol Hill's Poppy is still keeping things fresh. Enter: Thali Tuesdays. Every Tuesday when you share a 10-item thali for two—thali being the Indian array of dishes and the signature dining mode at chef Jerry Traunfeld's restaurant—you'll also get eggplant fries or a bottle of wine (red, white, or sparkling) for $35. The menu changes weekly, but your thali may entailfresh paneer with chanterelles, coconut, curry leaf, beet soup, squash custard with pepitas, fennel persimmon salad, plus more.

All Month Long

Li’l Woody’s Month of Giving

The burger chainlet behind the popular chef burger series is taking a similar approach with local nonprofits focused on homelessness. Each week in December brings a new burger special designed to benefit these vital operations: YouthCare, Mary’s Place, Operation Sack Lunch, and St. Luke’s Edible Hope Kitchen. The roster of burgers looks pretty tempting, even before you consider the worthy cause.