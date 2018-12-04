  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

KeyArena

Seattle Is Getting a Hockey Team

It's official.

By Hayat Norimine 12/4/2018 at 9:57am

Image: City of Seattle

It's official—Seattle is getting a hockey team.

The National Hockey League's Board of Governors unanimously approved expanding to Seattle, starting in the 2021–2022 season, on Tuesday morning. 

The announcement leaves the Oak View Group, which is privately funding the project, to demolish and begin construction on the new stadium immediately, according to a press release Tuesday. 

“Today is an exciting and historic day for our league as we expand to one of North America’s most innovative, beautiful and fastest-growing cities,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

After years of controversy over the Supersonics' exit from Seattle, and the city's next move to attract a National Basketball Association team, Seattle officials moved ahead with renovating KeyArena at the Seattle Center rather than building a new sports stadium in SoDo. 

Elected officials promised a $700 million renovation plan to KeyArena would attract an NHL team to the city first, and possibly an NBA team. The Seattle City Council approved the plan in September, which is privately funded by the Oak View Group. 

While the original timeline set a goal of bringing a hockey team into Seattle by October 2020, the announcement delays the expansion by another year to give time for KeyArena's construction.

"This is an awesome day for Seattle and Seattle sports fans," said mayor Jenny Durkan in a statement. "Seattle is one of North American's great sports towns, and we're about to become one of its great hockey towns."

Filed under
Mayor Jenny Durkan, Keyarena, Hockey
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Art Tech

Art and Commerce Collide at Modernist Cuisine Gallery

12/04/2018 By Stefan Milne

Tea Time

5 Fancy Sit-Downs to Raise a Pinky for Afternoon Tea

12/04/2018 By Christina Ausley Edited by Allecia Vermillion

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

9 Pacific Northwest Cookbooks for Foodie Friends

12/03/2018 By Jaime Archer

Fun with Listicles

6 Under-the-Radar Baking Operations You Should Know About

12/03/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Opening Dispatch

Salumi's New Digs Are Officially Open

12/03/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: A Whole Day of Edouardo Jordan, a Whole Airport of Beecher's

11/30/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Art Tech

Art and Commerce Collide at Modernist Cuisine Gallery

12/04/2018 By Stefan Milne

Sad Day

Gramma Press Is Finished

12/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

9 Pacific Northwest Cookbooks for Foodie Friends

12/03/2018 By Jaime Archer

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work December 3–6

12/03/2018 By Aly Brady

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do November 30–December 2

11/29/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Ballet Review

I Returned to The Nutcracker as an Adult

11/28/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

KeyArena

Seattle Is Getting a Hockey Team

12/04/2018 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

State Legislators Plan to Pass Original Revisions to Deadly Force Initiative

12/03/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Election 2019

Who Is Running for Seattle City Council?

12/03/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Upzoning

Ruling Supports Most Findings in FEIS for Seattle's Affordable Housing Plan

11/22/2018 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

What's Next for Washington to Address Climate Change?

11/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Orca Whales, Amazon's HQ2, and Gun Laws

11/20/2018 By Anne Dennon

Style & Shopping

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

5 Bags and Bling for the Accessory-Obsessed

12/03/2018 By Rosin Saez With Elizabeth Podlesnik

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

9 Pacific Northwest Cookbooks for Foodie Friends

12/03/2018 By Jaime Archer

Sales & Events

Wear What When December 3–9

12/03/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Discount Countdown

Cyber Monday Deals That Support Small Local Businesses

11/26/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When November 26–December 2

11/26/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Elements of Style

Why Is It So Hard to Get the Right Gift?

11/20/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Island Time

A Seattleite’s Guide to Visiting Hawaii After the Eruption

11/20/2018 By Pam Mandel

Rejuvenation Vacation

These Resorts Bring Wellness to the Oregon Coast

10/16/2018 By Allison Williams

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe