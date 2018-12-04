  1. Eat & Drink
5 Fancy Sit-Downs to Raise a Pinky for Afternoon Tea

Cue the petit fours and snowflake doilies, it’s time for high tea, ma chère.

By Christina Ausley Edited by Allecia Vermillion 12/4/2018 at 9:00am

Now celebrating 25 years of luxurious French affair, the Georgian's high tea is puttin' on the Ritz.

Image: Fairmont Olympic

The Georgian

This handsome dining room inside downtown’s Fairmont Olympic Hotel drips with crystal chandeliers and boasts high ceilings above arched Palladian windows. Amidst this grandeur, though, you’ll find attention to detail, from allergy accommodations to continuously refilled bottomless teapots. The ever-rotating seasonal afternoon tea lineup includes tea sandwiches and savory bites. You might even find yourself spreading honey from the hotel’s rooftop apiary onto a housemade scone. Treating oneself to the weekend-only champagne bar goes without saying.

Queen Mary Tea Room

Adults who visit this well-known Ravenna teahouse can indulge in three tiers of traditional cucumber and mint tea sandwiches or smoked salmon mousse on rye over English bone china. However the cozy teahouse is far more kid-friendly, from tiaras, crowns, and coloring books, to reduced-temperature cocoa and tea. No surprise, the Queen Mary Tea Room can easily accommodate princess-themed birthday parties. Floral drapes and mismatched antiques make the space feel more like grandma’s living room than the setting of a lavish high tea, but allows for a far more laid-back ambiance and fewer etiquette expectations.

The Heathman

Cue the “Be Our Guest” musical number from Beauty and the Beast, but replace the geysers of pink bubbly with bottomless mimosas, and you’ve got afternoon tea at the Trellis Restaurant inside Kirkland’s polished Heathman Hotel. Servers sweep by with trays of hand-rolled truffles and mushroom crostini with fresh ricotta. The experience is far from stuffy, and the brick- and wood-adorned space provides a more modern take on afternoon tea for the more casual diner.

Graham’s RoyalTea

The Bothell-based venue designed just for tea parties specializes in dress up princess soirees. If you’re not the sort who appreciates a whimsical birthday cupcake served on a pedestal by a fairy godmother party hostess (literally), this might not be your ideal tea destination. That being said, the two owners are known for perfecting a high-spirited and comfortable atmosphere for all tea drinkers, even ones who prefer their dainty bites gluten-free. Just sayin’: The kaleidoscopic assortment of dresses, hats, crowns, boas, and scarves come in adult sizes, too.

Village Eatery and Tea Company

Another charming Bothell tea company has been pouring pots for nearly a decade now. What’s more, they make just about everything in house, from the bread for their sandwiches, to the decadent chiffon cheesecake pies. This place is loaded with English charm (and over 30 tea options), but family-run service is leisurely, so don’t come expecting a hurried high tea.

