Wear What When December 31–January 6

A preview of the 'Wallflower' installation hosted by Shift Gallery

Now until Gone

Year End Sales

Some of our favorite retailers are making their yearly markdowns so now's your chance to treat yourself. Marios, Nordstrom, and Baby and Company are all offering sales up to 50 percent off. Get out and get shopping before it's gone.



Tue, Jan, 1

New Year's Blow Out Sale

Kick It Boutique in Ballard is starting off 2019 with a bang and having a one-day only sale. See yourself to the boutique on Tuesday from noon until 4 for big savings on fall and winter goodies.

Thu, Jan 3

Opening Reception: Wallflower

Shift Gallery in Pioneer Square is paying homage to femininity as they host “Wallflower," a conceptual fashion installation by designer Kara Mia Fenoglietto. Onlookers will experience hand-sewn garments that explore feelings of anxiety and entrapment through the use of patterns and themes associated with homemaking accessories mass marketed to women. Fenoglietto seeks to provoke conversation about gender stereotypes and the liberation of breaking them.



Sun, Jan 6

2019 Athleta Fit Pro Party

It's a party for all the people who love to sweat and stay fit, and it's happening from 7pm to 9pm at Athleta's U Village location. If fitness is your profession, they're ready to celebrate you with healthy snacks and wine to boot! (Don't worry, you'll work off those calories in no time.) They'll also have some pampering from Aveda and demos from Celcius Cryotherapy, special discounts for their members and raffles to some rad places like Seattle Lash Lounge and InSpa. Make sure to sign up and get to the event early bc their offering an exclusive Fit Pro gift bag to their first 25 guests.