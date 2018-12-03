Wear What When December 3–9

A featured textile from Designer Payal Parekh Bugbee

Wed, Dec 5

Painted Peaks Workshop w/ Laura Burkhart

Revisit your days of watching Bob Ross paint happy little trees and happy little clouds by getting artistic yourself. Join Laura Burkhart, a Pacific Northwest artist, on Wednesday at Tides and Pines in Ballard for her Painted Peaks Workshop. Paint the night away from 6 to 8:30 on your own 12-inch canvas. Laura will be there to help create your own mountain scene and teach different painting techniques. Plenty of snacks and drinks will be provided while you paint.

Thu, Dec 6

Shop For A Cause

Brighten the holidays for the thousands of children in foster care this Thursday from 6 to 9 at Belltown's Sell Your Sole Consignment. Dana Frank, a member of the Advisory Board for Treehouse, is partnering with Sell Your Sole Consignment and Treehouse Seattle to host a holiday donation drive and cocktail soiree in honor of foster children in need. They will be accepting donations of unwrapped toys while providing complimentary styling services throughout the evening.

Thu, Dec 6

FGI Holiday Party

Thursday will promise another night of giving at Optimism Brewing with Fashion Group International from 6 to 9 on Capitol Hill. Guests are encouraged to bring warm articles of clothing to donate to Mary's Place, an organization that provides safe, inclusive shelter and services that support women, children, and families on their journey out of homelessness. Rebekah Adams, founder of Poppyseed and Milena Natanov, one of the four founders of Valentina and Valentia are two of the FGI members who will be speaking about their personal experiences and growth in the fashion industry. Talk shop, mingle, networking, and, last but not least, drink good beer.

Sat, Dec 8

SAM Shop Trunk Show with Textile Designer Payal Parekh Bugbee

Second-generation Indian textile designer Payal Parekh Bugbee is hosting a trunk show in the Seattle Art Museum shop this Saturday from noon until 4. Bugbee will be sharing her vast knowledge of the textile industry and have her unique designs for sale. Stay cozy while you learn and shop with a chai tea tasting during the event.

Dec 8 & 9

Prairie Underground Sample Sale

Prairie Underground is hosting their biannual winter sample sale this weekend at their headquarters in Georgetown from 10 to 4. They'll have a variety of fall and winter apparel in a whole cast of sizes. Bring some of your environmentally conscious friends and have a try-on party for an afternoon of shopping.

Sat, Dec 8

Craftsman Christmas Event at Filson Flagship in SoDo

Head to Filson's Flagship in SoDo Saturday afternoon from 10 to 2 for a celebration of some of our local artists. Woodworker Laura Burkhart Creative will be showcasing her art and wooden wares, while metal fabricator Chelsea Gaddy of Force/Collide will be showcasing her metal planters. Pike Street Press Letterpress Print and Design Studio will be on-site with their vintage letterpress printing custom Filson holiday cards, which are free for all attendees. To round things out on the snack side: free hot cider, coffee and doughnuts.