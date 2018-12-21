  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Year in Review

It's Been a Year: Seattle Restaurants That Closed in 2018

October was particularly brutal.

By Allecia Vermillion 12/21/2018 at 10:00am

Petite Galerie, we hardly knew ye.

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Obviously this list is in no way complete (RIP Catfish Corner, Cycene Kitchen, Skillet Ballard, the Chavez down by Pike Place Market), and the end of the year usually brings another rash of bad news. But here's a look back at the farewells we said in 2018.

January 

Kickin’ Boot Whiskey Kitchen: The massive barbecue restaurant off Ballard Ave shut down its smoker shortly after the new year. Now, of course, it’s home to Sawyer.

MistralKitchen: Still wondering what's next for William Belickis.

February

Roux: Thank goodness his food truck, Where Ya At Matt, is still going strong, but we miss Matthew Lewis's sit-down spot in Fremont (now it's French-toned Le Coin).

March

'Table: Mark Fuller helped design the menu for this short-lived veggie burger spot.

April

Seven Beef: Eric Banh's Central District beefery became the more casual (equally meaty) Central Smoke in July.

Ada's Restaurant and Bar: Not a lot of clarity on this one, but Ada's Technical Books and cafe on Capitol Hill is going strong.

May

Stock: The low-key Ballard pho haunt that eschewed beef in favor of more sustainable duck, turkey, and chicken shuttered for the summer, but returned in the fall as a restaurant dedicated to baked potatoes.

Rain Shadow Meats Squared: At least we still have Melrose Market (and the new Salumi, which carries on the space's meaty legacy).

Phnom Penh: Chinatown–International District lost a gem of a restaurant due to a family emergency.

June

E. Smith Mercantile: Farewell world's most charming bar.

Radici: Now this Pioneer Square space is home to D&E.

July

Chinapie: I so wanted to live in a world where pizza and dumplings could successfully share a menu.

The Original Pagliacci: It's the end of an era (though pizza lives on at this address on the Ave).

August

Tentenyu: The Kyoto ramen chain's 2017 arrival in Seattle was a big deal.

September

Babirusa: It closed. It reopened. It shuttered again. All in the space of a year.  

Petite Galerie: Unabashedly upscale, Rob Sevcik’s restaurant in Madison Valley opened in January, then shuttered due to operational challenges and health issues.

By the Pound: It's a whole thing.

Chandler's Crabhouse: A 30-year run ends in South Lake Union.

October

Goldberg’s Famous Delicatessen: Seattle may be in the throes of a Jewish deli renaissance, but over on the Eastside, this 13-year favorite struggled with something all too familiar on this side of the lake—rent increases and parking issues. 

Petite Galette: Sara Naftaly’s sweet creperie counter had been open just 10 months. 

Sport Restaurant and Bar: After 13 years of fueling Seattle sports fans, John Howie’s spot down by the Space Needle said goodbye. Per the official announcement: “The increasing cost of doing business in the current environment has made it challenging for a restaurant of this size and price point to endure.”

St. Clouds: The Madrona mainstay’s new-ish owner succumbed, regretfully, to rising food and labor costs, plus the difficulty of finding kitchen staff.

Le Petit Cochon: This one hurt

The Saint: Apparently the new pink paint job wasn't enough. On the bright side: Dacha Diner should open in this wedge-shaped building any day now.

November 

Brass Tacks: Eater Seattle noted Georgetown’s curiosity-bedecked cocktail bar (and brunch favorite) closed at the start of the month. Its adjacent sibling, Tu Cantinas, looks to be papered up as well. 

December

Naked City: Greenwood’s centerpiece brewpub announced just last week that Christmas Eve would be its final day.

Filed under
Restaurant Closures, Year in Review
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Another Hitchcock, Musang Meets Fundraising Goal

03/22/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Oeno Files

How to Do Taste Washington Like a Wine Expert

03/21/2019 By Sean P. Sullivan

Mariner Munchies

Feast Your Eyes on T-Mobile Park's New Food Offerings

03/21/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Bon Appetit

19 Charming French Spots to Seek Out

03/20/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink March 20–26

03/20/2019 By Haley Gray

Opening Dispatch

Thompson Seattle Announces the Replacement for Scout

03/19/2019 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do March 22–24

03/22/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Train of Thought

ARTS at King Street Station’s First Show Arrives

03/21/2019 By Stefan Milne

Art Review

Get Yourself to the Frye. It’s Full of Excellent Exhibitions.

03/20/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ballet Review

Turns Out, You Need a Sufjan Stevens Ballet in Your Life

03/19/2019 By Darren Davis

TV Review

Shrill: 6 Notes on the New Hulu Show

03/18/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work March 18–21

03/18/2019 By Gwen Hughes

News & City Life

One-Sentence Stories

Sweet Sun, Global Ichiro Fandom, and Busmageddon

03/22/2019 By Haley Gray

Growth Hangover

Seattle City Council Passed Its Biggest Affordable Housing Measure in Years

03/19/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Busmageddon?

Your Bus Is About to Get Kicked Out of the Transit Tunnel. Here's How to Deal.

03/12/2019 By Haley Gray Edited by Jaime Archer

One-Sentence Stories

Spokanite in Space, Plastic Bag Ban, and Paine Field

03/08/2019 By Anne Dennon

Housing & Homelessness

Licton Springs Village Is Closing. How Successful Was It?

03/07/2019 By Anne Dennon

One-Sentence Stories

Flaky Amazon, Seattle Weekly, and...President Inslee?

03/01/2019 By Anne Dennon

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 18–24

03/18/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style File

Kacy Yom Gives Arm Candy a Whole New Meaning

03/14/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 11–17

03/11/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style File

Jessica Underhill Has Slow and Steady Intentions for Her Growing Jewelry Line

03/07/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 4–10

03/04/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Fun With Listicles

8 Men's Stores We're Digging Right Now

02/28/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Vinyl Vegans

Seattle Music Industry Insiders Are Opening a Capitol Hill Bar

02/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

Grab a Drink at These Go-To Seattle Brewpubs

02/26/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Barstool Dispatch

5 Pioneer Square Happy Hours to See You Through Winter

02/15/2019 By Anne Dennon

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Picture Perfect

The Most Instagrammable Spots for Spring

03/12/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

Health & Wellness

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe