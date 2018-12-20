  1. Style & Shopping
Wear What When December 24–30

If all that Christmas cash is burning a hole in your pocket, this week's roundup of events will help.

By Elizabeth Podlesnik 12/20/2018 at 12:37pm

Brooks Running takes the ugly Christmas sweater to a whole new level with its Levitate 2 shoe.

Image: Courtesy Brooks Running

Thu, Dec 27
Glassybaby Open House
The local business that's in the business of giving back—to date, Glassybaby has donated over $9 million dollars to nonprofit organizations—is coming in hot for a fun, hands-on glass blowing workshop this Thursday night from 4 to 7. You'll have the option to create your own float, bowl, or paperweight in the colors of your choice for $90. Grab a ticket here. Turnaround for your unique, hand blown piece is three to five days after the event.

Fri, Dec 28
Happy Hour at Moorea Seal
Friday night just got a whole lot better because Moorea Seal has plans for you. The shop is bringing the bubbly and some fresh, new, never seen goods from 5 to 7. We couldn't think of a better way to take that Christmas cash and put it towards something for yourself. And to sweeten the pot, they're giving away gifts with every purchase. It's like Christmas 2.0.

Sun, Dec 30
Fremont Sunday Market
Just a little friendly reminder that this market runs all year round folks. So if you missed it last Sunday or all the Sundays before that, this is your chance! Fremont's European-style market will be hustling and bustling from 10 to 4. Get ready for all your senses to be fulfilled as you pass by mouth-watering food trucks and browse all the seriously cool stuff they've got. We're talking a plethora of handmade goods, vintage wears, and one-of-kind finds!

Thru Dec 30
Run Happy with Brooks
Move over ugly Christmas sweater, the ugly sweater Levitate 2 shoe from Brooks is about to run this town...no pun intended. The holidays might be over and there may not be anymore themed parties to attend, so we're thinking store them for next year and start a new trend?

Thru Dec 30
Nordstrom Holiday Pop-In Shop
Check out Nordstrom's holiday pop-in shop while supplies last! The array of goods is really 'too good' to pass up. From dog sweaters to mini fridges to self-care essentials from Goop, there's something for everyone, we swear. The shop will live through the end of the month on floor three at the Downtown Nordstrom location. Oh and don't forget, their reputable half-yearly sale is starting December 26! Save up to 50 percent off some of your favorite styles and brands through January 2.

