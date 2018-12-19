Seattle Met's 6 Most-Read Stories of 2018

Most people sexually assaulted in ­Washington state have just three years to pursue criminal charges against their ­assailant. A bill to remove the statute of limitations would change that. Until then, survivors who seek justice are racing against time. By Hayat Norimine

Before Info Wars or Pizzagate, a right-wing conspiracy theory led to the murder of Seattle lawyer Charles Goldmark and his family. Can a decades-old deadly home invasion case help unmask the dangers of the misinformation age? By James Ross Gardner

He owned yachts and sped around the country in Lear jets—spoils from the more than $100 million he bilked from investors—before he was convicted and sent away to serve an 18-year sentence in federal prison. Then, late last year, Darren Berg disappeared. By Ciara O'Rourke

A Boeing employee and a mathematician dreamed up a new kind of collectible card game in a Seattle parking lot 25 years ago. They couldn’t have known Magic: The Gathering would change the gaming world forever. By Darren Davis

More than a year after a Seattle-based crabber vanished in Alaska’s Bering Sea, its final hours remain a mystery. The surviving family of the Destination’s crew—and one intrepid investigator—seek to uncover the secrets the ocean still keeps. By Eva Holland

He’s one of the highest grossing musicians alive. He fills stadiums. He fills the Gorge. So why won’t Seattle claim its biggest rock star? By Allison Williams