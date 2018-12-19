  1. Eat & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner December 19–25

The week in which: Fried chicken ramen night takes over the Runaway, Hot Stove Society serves cake for lunch, and Sitka and Spruce throws another bitter brunch—morning amaro for all!

By Rosin Saez 12/19/2018 at 10:00am

Okay, imagine this: Bok a Bok fried chicken meets ramen from Adana in a bowl of Capitol Hill collaboration goodness.

Image: Andrew Imanaka

Thu, Dec 20
Fried Chicken Ramen Night at the Runaway
Chefs Brian O'Connor of Bok a Bok and Shota Nakajima of Adana are joining umami forces to build the ultimate mashup in a bowl: crispy-crackly fried chicken plus rich ramen. Welcome to your Thursday night at the Runaway. Nakajima's already got the broth brewing (charred trotters and ribs cooking at a high temperature for over 20 hours to maximize umami extraction). This Capitol Hill collab starts at 8pm with a DJ set by Chong The Nomad and Tsingtao beer specials all night. No tickets, but it's first come, first served.

Thu, Dec 20
Holiday Lunch Club: Chocolate Yule Log
Banish the sad desk lunch and instead pull up a stool at Tom Douglas's Hot Stove Society inside Hotel Andra for midday meal meets demo. Kat Gibbons will show you how to create a decadent chocolate yule log—'tis the season, after all—step by step while you enjoy a prime rib sandwich and a lunchtime pour of bubbly. Tickets are $45 (but the knowledge of nailing a holiday dessert favorite is priceless). 

Dec 24 & 25
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dining
Sure, you have company parties and family gatherings to attend, but consider the culinary escape: prix fix meals (no fussing over the menu!), holiday cocktails (brave the punch bowl at aunt Mary's, not here!), ambience (no Hallmark movies in sight!). Check out Nosh Pit's compendium of restaurants open on Christmas Eve and/or Day.

Ticket Alert: Sun, Dec 30
Bitter Brunch with Fratelli Branca at Sitka and Spruce
Every last Sunday of the month Matt Dillon's Melrose Market restaurant adds a little bit of bitter to the usual brunch flavor profile, this time through eye-opener cocktails made with Milan-based Fratelli Branca (yes of the beloved amaro Fernet-Branca). Sip on two cocktails made with spirits and vermouths—tea and coffee also very much available—alongside a three-course brunch. Seatings begin at 10:30 and 12:30, it's $55 per person; email Sitka and Spruce to make reservations. 

