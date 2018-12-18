Some Growing Pains for Sun Liquor's Eggnog

Sun Liquor’s recent expansion meant more of its famed eggnog this year, and more availability in places like Met Market and Total Wine and More. Unfortunately, though, the distillery has stopped selling the second half of this year’s batch due to some issues with its thickness.

Some fans have reported bottles of nog that’s too thick to pour. These bottles are still safe to drink, says Sun Liquor’s Andrea Chapman, but “it was not up to our standards.”

The issue, she says, arose with the new production load: “Our walk-in cooler had issues with the amount of product and overcompensated to a freezing temperature, causing some of the bottles to thicken and effectively ruin the product's drinkability.”

For all its increased capacity, Sun Liquor is still a company of just five employees, and the aged eggnog, a deceptively smooth combo of three different spirits, is still produced and bottled by hand. “We put our heart and soul into this eggnog,” Chapman said via email. “This has been devastating for all of the crew.”

The Sun Liquor folks are working to replace over-thick bottles for customers who get in touch directly. According to the company, people can also obtain a refund at the store where their bottle was purchased. In the meantime, there's always the ice cream version.

UPDATE: Huzzah—Andre Sayre of Sol Liquor says his bar, the former Sun Liquor location on Summit, will still serve up glasses of quality control–approved eggnog from December 21 through 25.