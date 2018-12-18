Perfect Party January 2019

From left to right: Kwame Boler, Anitra Pinchback Jones, Steve Ballmer, Julianne Dalcanton, and Carson. Image: David Wilson

Kwame Boler

The local entrepreneur, who won a National Black MBA Association award and GeekWire’s competition for best elevator pitch, is riding to the top floor.

Anitra Pinchback Jones

Go ahead, get sent to the Rainier View Elementary principal’s office and behold her new district award for great strides in student achievement.

Steve Ballmer

The former Microsoft CEO and his wife gave $20 million to expand a clinic at Seattle Children’s. Because not everything can happen in the cloud.

Julianne Dalcanton

The UW astronomer addresses the 233rd American Astronomical Society conference, hopefully with news that she’s found us a new homeworld.

Carson

Election Day’s real triumph was the red hirsute wave—when the live feed of Woodland Park Zoo’s red panda went viral as restorative balm to results-watching stress.