7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

Snug Spots to Spend a Snowy Day

Timberline Lodge Fireplace

The famous mountainside hotel is basically built around a nearly 100-foot stone chimney (above) stacked with two floors of wood-burning hearths. timberlinelodge.com

Archibald James Ciderworks

Downtown Leavenworth’s new tasting room from the Cashmere booze makers pours dry apple ciders, fermented with apricots or mixed with pinot gris. archibaldjames.com

Washington State Ski and Snowboard Museum

Vintage ski togs and rope tow gears line the Snoqualmie Pass exhibit, but videos of Olympic and Paralympic feats earn center stage. wsssm.org

4 Nuggets of Winter Wisdom

Helpers at chain-up spots on a snowy highway aren’t just good Samaritans; they should have WSDOT permits to perform their service and can only charge a preset price. At $25 per regular vehicle, it’s almost always worth their help.

When Washington highway signs note “Tire chains required,” four- and all-wheel drive vehicles can do without—as long as drivers pack a set in the car. “Chains required on all vehicles” exempts no one. wsdot.com

SDOT’s snow plan includes identifying roads to be cleared of frozen crud first in a storm; major arterials like 15th Avenue West, 23rd Avenue East, and Aurora get plow priority. seattle.gov

Seattle Public Schools cancellations or delays are broadcast on local TV and radio just like in the olden days, but the district’s Facebook and Twitter are now the fastest ways to get the good/bad snow day news. seattleschools.org