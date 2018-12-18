11 Seattle Events to Catch This January

Lindsey Jordan of Snail Mail. Image: Courtesy Michael Lavine

Books & Talks

“The Republicans have gone from Abraham Lincoln to Sarah Palin to Donald Trump. No wonder they don’t believe in evolution.” —Andy Borowitz

Jan 16 The author of The New Yorker’s “Borowitz Report” writes excellent actual fake news. Moore Theatre

Jan 24 Ha Jin has been writing exceptional fiction for decades. His novel Waiting won the National Book Award in 1999, exploring a doctor’s love of two women in a changing China. Now Jin has a new biography of eighth-century Daoist poet Li Bai. The Banished Immortal takes its name from the poet’s idealistic yearning for a better world. Elliott Bay Book Company

Jan 28 A journalist can’t get a more dazzling set of credentials than Katherine Boo’s—a MacArthur grant, a Pulitzer, a National Book Award, staff spots at The New Yorker and The Washington Post. Better yet, she turns her energies toward illuminating the lives of underprivileged populations, most recently low-income families’ social mobility. Benaroya Hall

Classical & More

Jan 22 In 1958 when a 13-year-old Itzhak Perlman, a violinist from Tel Aviv, performed on The Ed Sullivan Show, the cuts between the baby-fat face and the fingers of aggressive finesse seemed spliced together, non sequiturs. Over 60 years later, his face now matches his intoxicating virtuosity. Benaroya Hall

Concerts

Jan 17 Bas—a French-born, Queens-raised rapper—was signed to J. Cole’s Dreamville label in 2014. That makes sense: Both rappers cruise through verses, nimble yet relaxed. On “Tribe,” off Bas’s recent Milky Way, the two trade bars over something as mellow and guitar forward as a Jack Johnson sample. It is, no matter the month, a twilit summer treat. Chop Suey

Jan 28 When you hear Snail Mail’s first full album, Lush, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s new Chastity Belt, since it’s inflected with the same wry longing. But the band is the project of Lindsey Jordan, a 19-year-old classically trained guitarist from Baltimore, and instrumentally the album differentiates itself. Guitars glimmer with reverb, then flutter off on fuzz flights. Neptune Theatre

Special Event

Jan 25 & 26 Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival, Timber’s icy Leavenworth sibling, is an outlier in the year’s festival choices. Instead of sunshine and headbands, you get a hot toddy garden, beanies, discounted Stevens Pass lift tickets, and a consistently compelling slate of bands. This year, Shannon and the Clams headline with rollicking surf rock, and local punks Monsterwatch bring a happy riot of crowd-surfing and ear-warping dissonance. Leavenworth

Theater

Jan 23–Feb 2 Dear Evan Hansen is about a lonely teenage boy turned social media star. Add that topical hook to a theatrical pedigree (six Tonys, a Grammy, a score by the guys behind La La Land and The Greatest Showman) and you have a rare bird: an utterly current Broadway sensation. It’s also apparently one of the more touching pieces to grace the stage lately. Paramount Theatre

Jan 12–26 Outside of Carmen, Giuseppe Verdi’s Il Trovatore is about as close as classic opera comes to major pop appeal, so much so that it feels easier to describe as a blockbuster movie than a fusty old opera: Its plot, set during a fifteenth-century Spanish civil war, is a nest of romance and revenge, and emotions—whether triumph or ardor—come cranked with choral wallop. McCaw Hall

Visual Art

Jan 3–Feb 3 Since early 2018, Kamryn Tulare has been working on 100 Heads, which is precisely what it sounds like: 100 portraits, ranging from colored pencil to oil, from cartoonish realism to literal alien weirdness. See them all at Statix—where openings are somewhere between art fete and PBR-swilling house party. Statix Gallery

Jan 13–Mar 31 Dubai artist-curator-filmmaker Rami Farook comes to Seattle for his first U.S. solo show. His mixed media paintings will comprise both self-portraits and social-portraits, like his recent Monitoring Our Productivity, a work of post-industrial complexity and abstract elaboration. Season