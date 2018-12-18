  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Monthly Planner

11 Seattle Events to Catch This January

A winter music festival, real fake news, and Verdi’s operatic smash hit.

By Stefan Milne 12/18/2018 at 9:00am Published in the January/February 2019 issue of Seattle Met

Lindsey Jordan of Snail Mail.

Image: Courtesy Michael Lavine

Books & Talks

Andy Borowitz

“The Republicans have gone from Abraham Lincoln to Sarah Palin to Donald Trump. No wonder they don’t believe in evolution.” —Andy Borowitz

Jan 16 The author of The New Yorker’s “Borowitz Report” writes excellent actual fake news. Moore Theatre

Ha Jin

Jan 24 Ha Jin has been writing exceptional fiction for decades. His novel Waiting won the National Book Award in 1999, exploring a doctor’s love of two women in a changing China. Now Jin has a new biography of eighth-century Daoist poet Li Bai. The Banished Immortal takes its name from the poet’s idealistic yearning for a better world. Elliott Bay Book Company

Katherine Boo

Jan 28 A journalist can’t get a more dazzling set of credentials than Katherine Boo’s—a MacArthur grant, a Pulitzer, a National Book Award, staff spots at The New Yorker and The Washington Post. Better yet, she turns her energies toward illuminating the lives of underprivileged populations, most recently low-income families’ social mobility. Benaroya Hall

Classical & More

Itzhak Perlman

Jan 22 In 1958 when a 13-year-old Itzhak Perlman, a violinist from Tel Aviv, performed on The Ed Sullivan Show, the cuts between the baby-fat face and the fingers of aggressive finesse seemed spliced together, non sequiturs. Over 60 years later, his face now matches his intoxicating virtuosity. Benaroya Hall

Concerts

Bas

Jan 17 Bas—a French-born, Queens-raised rapper—was signed to J. Cole’s Dreamville label in 2014. That makes sense: Both rappers cruise through verses, nimble yet relaxed. On “Tribe,” off Bas’s recent Milky Way, the two trade bars over something as mellow and guitar forward as a Jack Johnson sample. It is, no matter the month, a twilit summer treat. Chop Suey

Snail Mail

Jan 28 When you hear Snail Mail’s first full album, Lush, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s new Chastity Belt, since it’s inflected with the same wry longing. But the band is the project of Lindsey Jordan, a 19-year-old classically trained guitarist from Baltimore, and instrumentally the album differentiates itself. Guitars glimmer with reverb, then flutter off on fuzz flights. Neptune Theatre

Image: Courtesy Timbrrr!

Special Event

Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival

Jan 25 & 26 Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival, Timber’s icy Leavenworth sibling, is an outlier in the year’s festival choices. Instead of sunshine and headbands, you get a hot toddy garden, beanies, discounted Stevens Pass lift tickets, and a consistently compelling slate of bands. This year, Shannon and the Clams headline with rollicking surf rock, and local punks Monsterwatch bring a happy riot of crowd-surfing and ear-warping dissonance. Leavenworth

Theater

Dear Evan Hansen

Jan 23–Feb 2 Dear Evan Hansen is about a lonely teenage boy turned social media star. Add that topical hook to a theatrical pedigree (six Tonys, a Grammy, a score by the guys behind La La Land and The Greatest Showman) and you have a rare bird: an utterly current Broadway sensation. It’s also apparently one of the more touching pieces to grace the stage lately. Paramount Theatre

Il Trovatore

Jan 12–26 Outside of Carmen, Giuseppe Verdi’s Il Trovatore is about as close as classic opera comes to major pop appeal, so much so that it feels easier to describe as a blockbuster movie than a fusty old opera: Its plot, set during a fifteenth-century Spanish civil war, is a nest of romance and revenge, and emotions—whether triumph or ardor—come cranked with choral wallop. McCaw Hall

Visual Art

Kamryn Tulare

Jan 3–Feb 3 Since early 2018, Kamryn Tulare has been working on 100 Heads, which is precisely what it sounds like: 100 portraits, ranging from colored pencil to oil, from cartoonish realism to literal alien weirdness. See them all at Statix—where openings are somewhere between art fete and PBR-swilling house party. Statix Gallery

Rami Farook

Jan 13–Mar 31 Dubai artist-curator-filmmaker Rami Farook comes to Seattle for his first U.S. solo show. His mixed media paintings will comprise both self-portraits and social-portraits, like his recent Monitoring Our Productivity, a work of post-industrial complexity and abstract elaboration. Season

Filed under
Books, Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival, Concerts, Lecture
Show Comments
In this Article

Art

Rami Farook

10:00 AM Free Season

Dubai artist-curator-filmmaker Rami Farook comes to Seattle for his first U.S. solo show. His mixed media paintings will comprise both self-portraits and soc...

Art

Kamryn Tulare

11:00 AM Free Statix Gallery

Since early 2018, Kamryn Tulare has been working on 100 Heads, which is precisely what it sounds like: 100 portraits, ranging from colored pencil to oil, fro...

Theater

Il Trovatore

$25–$250 McCaw Hall

Outside of Carmen, Giuseppe Verdi’s Il Trovatore is about as close as classic opera comes to major pop appeal, so much so that it feels easier to des...

Theater

Dear Evan Hansen

8:00 PM $25–$179 Paramount Theatre

Dear Evan Hansen is about a lonely teenage boy turned social media star. Add that topical hook to a theatrical pedigree (six Tonys, a Grammy, a score by the ...

Special Events

Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival

Editor’s Pick $45–$85 Leavenworth Festhalle

In January, Timbrrr!, the wintry sibling to summer campout music festival Timber!, lands in Leavenworth with a rad slate of bands. The lineup leans heavily l...

Concerts

Snail Mail

Editor’s Pick $15 Neptune Theatre

When you hear Snail Mail’s first full album, Lush, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s new Chastity Belt, since it’s inflected with the same wry longing. But...

Concerts

Bas

$20–$25 Chop Suey

Bas—a French-born, Queens-raised rapper—was signed to J. Cole’s Dreamville label in 2014. That makes sense: Both rappers cruise through verses, nimbl...

Classical Music

Itzhak Perlman

$50–$140 Benaroya Hall

In 1958 when a 13-year-old Itzhak Perlman, a violinist from Tel Aviv, performed on The Ed Sullivan Show, the cuts between the baby-fat face and the fingers o...

Books & Talks

Katherine Boo

$20–$45 Benaroya Hall

A journalist can’t get a more dazzling set of credentials than Katherine Boo’s—a MacArthur grant, a Pulitzer, a National Book Award, staff spots at The New Y...

Books & Talks

Ha Jin

Free Elliott Bay Book Company

Ha Jin has been writing exceptional fiction for decades. His novel Waiting won the National Book Award in 1999, exploring a doctor’s love of two women in a c...

Books & Talks

Andy Borowitz

Editor’s Pick $28–$33 The Moore Theater

The author of The New Yorker’s “Borowitz Report” writes excellent actual fake news.

Eat & Drink

Bon Appetit

19 Charming French Spots to Seek Out

10:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink March 20–26

8:00am By Haley Gray

Opening Dispatch

Thompson Seattle Announces the Replacement for Scout

03/19/2019 By Stefan Milne

Shacked Up

Shake Shack Is Headed to Kirkland

03/19/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Yalla Opens and Molly Moon's Fights the Wage Gap

03/15/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Arts & Culture

Art Review

Get Yourself to the Frye. It’s Full of Excellent Exhibitions.

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Ballet Review

Turns Out, You Need a Sufjan Stevens Ballet in Your Life

03/19/2019 By Darren Davis

TV Review

Shrill: 6 Notes on the New Hulu Show

03/18/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work March 18–21

03/18/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do March 15–17

03/15/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Ticket Alert

The Black Keys and Modest Mouse Will Play the Tacoma Dome

03/14/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Growth Hangover

Seattle City Council Passed Its Biggest Affordable Housing Measure in Years

03/19/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Busmageddon?

Your Bus Is About to Get Kicked Out of the Transit Tunnel. Here's How to Deal.

03/12/2019 By Haley Gray Edited by Jaime Archer

One-Sentence Stories

Spokanite in Space, Plastic Bag Ban, and Paine Field

03/08/2019 By Anne Dennon

Housing & Homelessness

Licton Springs Village Is Closing. How Successful Was It?

03/07/2019 By Anne Dennon

One-Sentence Stories

Flaky Amazon, Seattle Weekly, and...President Inslee?

03/01/2019 By Anne Dennon

Explainer

How the University of Washington Plans to Grow in the Next Decade

02/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 18–24

03/18/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style File

Kacy Yom Gives Arm Candy a Whole New Meaning

03/14/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 11–17

03/11/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style File

Jessica Underhill Has Slow and Steady Intentions for Her Growing Jewelry Line

03/07/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 4–10

03/04/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Fun With Listicles

8 Men's Stores We're Digging Right Now

02/28/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Vinyl Vegans

Seattle Music Industry Insiders Are Opening a Capitol Hill Bar

02/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

Grab a Drink at These Go-To Seattle Brewpubs

02/26/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Barstool Dispatch

5 Pioneer Square Happy Hours to See You Through Winter

02/15/2019 By Anne Dennon

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Picture Perfect

The Most Instagrammable Spots for Spring

03/12/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

Health & Wellness

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe