What to Do After Work December 17–20

Classical musicians Joe Kye and Sophie Lippert join forces at Fremont Abbey Arts on December 19. Image: Jeff Freeman

Mon, Dec 17

Settle Down, Ladies

In this collage of experience the women of the Settle Down, Ladies ensemble illustrate the turmoil that accompanies a career in the entertainment industry. Experimental theater "collab lab" Filament uses dance to showcase the women's internal dialogue as they go through the brutal auditioning process. The show is directed by one of the company's own, Sophia Franzella, in collaboration with the entire cast. Annex Theatre, Variable pricing

Tue, Dec 18

Lit Fix 24: Braving the Chill

Gather for a wintery reading by Washington-based poets Duji Tahat and Hugo House fellow Shankar Narayan, whose recent collection Postcards from the New World meditates on cultural identity and connection. If you're more into fiction, Katrina Carrasco and local young adult author Kevin Emerson will read. And you get a hot toddy too. Vermillion Art Gallery and Bar, $5

Wed, Dec 19

Joe Kye and Sophie Lippert: Home for the Holidays

Both Joe Kye and Sophie Lippert weren't born in Seattle, but they grew up here. Back in high school, they started collaborating while attending a Seattle chamber music camp. Now, violinist-vocalist and Yale University graduate Kye can boast of opening for renowned classical musicians like Yo-Yo Ma. Classical pianist Lippert has performed alongside the Seattle Philharmonic and Seattle Symphony. On the side, she teaches piano lessons. The two will play a selection of classics and originals, along with some holiday fanfare. Fremont Abbey Arts, $10–$35

Thu, Dec 20

Translating Comics and Graphic Novels

While primarily a visual medium, plenty of people also translate comics and graphic novels for a global audience. The Northwest Literary Translators, who meet monthly at Folio, will host a panel discussion to talk about the art and challenges of translation. Folio, $10