  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work December 17–20

A meta piece on the entertainment industry, a classical pair, and a panel for comic lovers.

By Aly Brady 12/17/2018 at 9:00am

Classical musicians Joe Kye and Sophie Lippert join forces at Fremont Abbey Arts on December 19.

Image: Jeff Freeman

Mon, Dec 17
Settle Down, Ladies
In this collage of experience the women of the Settle Down, Ladies ensemble illustrate the turmoil that accompanies a career in the entertainment industry. Experimental theater "collab lab" Filament uses dance to showcase the women's internal dialogue as they go through the brutal auditioning process. The show is directed by one of the company's own, Sophia Franzella, in collaboration with the entire cast. Annex Theatre, Variable pricing

Tue, Dec 18
Lit Fix 24: Braving the Chill
Gather for a wintery reading by Washington-based poets Duji Tahat and Hugo House fellow Shankar Narayan, whose recent collection Postcards from the New World meditates on cultural identity and connection. If you're more into fiction, Katrina Carrasco and local young adult author Kevin Emerson will read. And you get a hot toddy too. Vermillion Art Gallery and Bar, $5

Wed, Dec 19
Joe Kye and Sophie Lippert: Home for the Holidays
Both Joe Kye and Sophie Lippert weren't born in Seattle, but they grew up here. Back in high school, they started collaborating while attending a Seattle chamber music camp. Now, violinist-vocalist and Yale University graduate Kye can boast of opening for renowned classical musicians like Yo-Yo Ma. Classical pianist Lippert has performed alongside the Seattle Philharmonic and Seattle Symphony. On the side, she teaches piano lessons. The two will play a selection of classics and originals, along with some holiday fanfare. Fremont Abbey Arts, $10–$35

Thu, Dec 20
Translating Comics and Graphic Novels
While primarily a visual medium, plenty of people also translate comics and graphic novels for a global audience. The Northwest Literary Translators, who meet monthly at Folio, will host a panel discussion to talk about the art and challenges of translation. Folio, $10

Filed under
Classical Music, Comics, Poetry, Books & Talks, Theater
Show Comments
In this Article

Books & Talks

Translating Comics and Graphic Novels

$10 Folio: The Seattle Athenaeum

Both Joe Kye and Sophie Lippert weren't born in Seattle, but they grew up here. Back in high school, they started collaborating while attending a Seattle cha...

Concerts

Joe Kye and Sophie Lippert

$10–$35 Fremont Abbey Arts Center

Books & Talks

Lit Fix 24

$5 Vermillion

Gather for a wintery reading with poetry from Washington-based poets Duji Tahat and Hugo House fellow Shankar Narayan, whose recent collection Postcards from...

Theater

Settle Down, Ladies

Pay What You Want Annex Theatre

In this collage of experience the women of the Settle Down, Ladies ensemble illustrate the turmoil that accompanies a career in the entertainment industry. E...

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Yalla Opens and Molly Moon's Fights the Wage Gap

03/15/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Cookie Craze

Lowrider Baking Company Expands to Central District

03/13/2019 By Jaime Archer

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink March 13–19

03/13/2019 By Haley Gray and Jaime Archer

Awards & Accolades

Canlis Nabs the James Beard Foundation's 2019 Design Icon Award

03/12/2019 By Rosin Saez

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do March 15–17

03/15/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Ticket Alert

The Black Keys and Modest Mouse Will Play the Tacoma Dome

03/14/2019 By Stefan Milne

Lucky Day

4 St. Patrick's Day Events to Seek Out

03/14/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work March 11–14

03/11/2019 By Aly Brady

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do March 8–10

03/08/2019 By Gwen Hughes

First Thursday

6 Shows to See at March Art Walk

03/06/2019 By Aly Brady

News & City Life

Busmageddon?

Your Bus Is About to Get Kicked Out of the Transit Tunnel. Here's How to Deal.

03/12/2019 By Haley Gray Edited by Jaime Archer

One-Sentence Stories

Spokanite in Space, Plastic Bag Ban, and Paine Field

03/08/2019 By Anne Dennon

Housing & Homelessness

Licton Springs Village Is Closing. How Successful Was It?

03/07/2019 By Anne Dennon

One-Sentence Stories

Flaky Amazon, Seattle Weekly, and...President Inslee?

03/01/2019 By Anne Dennon

Explainer

How the University of Washington Plans to Grow in the Next Decade

02/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Neighborhood in Flux

Little Saigon Is at a Literal and Figurative Crossroads

02/26/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Style & Shopping

Style File

Kacy Yom Gives Arm Candy a Whole New Meaning

03/14/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 11–17

03/11/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style File

Jessica Underhill Has Slow and Steady Intentions for Her Growing Jewelry Line

03/07/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 4–10

03/04/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Fun With Listicles

8 Men's Stores We're Digging Right Now

02/28/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Cool & Collectible

5 Places to Shop in Chinatown–International District

02/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Vinyl Vegans

Seattle Music Industry Insiders Are Opening a Capitol Hill Bar

02/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

Grab a Drink at These Go-To Seattle Brewpubs

02/26/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Barstool Dispatch

5 Pioneer Square Happy Hours to See You Through Winter

02/15/2019 By Anne Dennon

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Picture Perfect

The Most Instagrammable Spots for Spring

03/12/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

Health & Wellness

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe