This Week in Restaurant News: A Little Fish Takeover and a Butchery-Booze Destination

A taste of what's to come at Little Fish's popup at Gravy. Image: Little Fish

Little Fish Goes to Vashon

Poor Zoi Antonitsas and Bryan Jarr should win some sort of sad trombone award for the longest restaurant delay in history. But as Little Fish inches closer to an opening day in Pike Place Market, Antonitsas finds increasingly creative ways to stay sharp. In January, she will take over Vashon Island’s fantastic restaurant Gravy while the owners take their annual trip to Italy. She’ll serve dinner Friday through Sunday, and brunch on Friday and Sunday, a mix of Little Fish-eseque dishes like crispy brandade croquettes or red sea urchin risotto(!) and Americana classics like a smoked half chicken, or a lamb burger with cheddar, ras el hanout, pickles, and secret sauce. Get thee to a ferry.

A Meaty New Dining Destination

Speaking of Vashon, Eater Seattle has details on The Ruby Brink, a forthcoming restaurant from esteemed butcher Lauren Garaventa. She and partner Rustle Biehn brought in Jake Heil, formerly the manager at Portland’s Multnomah Whiskey Library, to run a cocktail bar that’s part of this restaurant-butchery compound on Vashon. Look for it mid-winter.

Navy Strength Meets Natural Wine

Pour out a bit of spiced coconut cortado for Navy Strength Coffee and Juice, which quietly shuttered last week. And keep an eye on its various social media channels for news of the small natural wine bar owners Chris and Anu Elford will open in its stead.

Now Open: Migoto Sushi

Capitol Hill Seattle says this new spot from the same owner as the former I Love Wasabi is now open a few doors down from Ba Bar.

Elysian's Overhaul

Elysian Brewing is planning a mega overhaul of its Capitol Hill location, which the Pike/Pine pub closes temporarily as of December 23 to morph into a “true indoor/outdoor, open-air concept,” per the press release, but retain some vital elements, like the original bar. The new space is due in spring, with an updated kitchen and brewing space, plus the requisite roll-up garage door for nice weather.

This Week on Nosh Pit

"I have four fryers and that's pretty much it." We're pretty damn excited about Shota Nakajima's new place.

The former Radici space in Pioneer Square is now D&E (which stands for "Drinks and Eats"), purveyor of soups, sandwiches, and salads by day, pasta and roast chicken by night.

Monica Dimas's Sunset Fried Chicken Sandwiches is back on Capitol Hill.